Wheaties Releasing Limited Edition "Thunderbolts*" Boxes
The box design mimics the standee for the film that has been seen in theaters across the country.
As the Thunderbolts* are set to infiltrate theaters on May 1st, they have set their sights on the cereal aisle first.
What’s Happening:
- Thunderbolts* has had their own Wheaties box-inspired theatrical standee for a few months now, visible at theaters across the country.
- Now, Wheaties has printed 1000 special edition boxes with the same design in honor of the film’s debut.
- The core cast, led by Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan, are seen on the front of the box, with the film’s title in the Wheaties font.
- (To be abundantly clear, no actual Wheaties are inside the box, this is strictly a collector’s item.
- The box sells for $20 with a $13 flat rate shipping fee.
- For those wanting to get their hands on this super box of cereal, they will be made available at 11am ET on April 30th here.
- Be sure to check out Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* when it hits theaters on May 2nd.
