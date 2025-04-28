Wheaties Releasing Limited Edition "Thunderbolts*" Boxes

The box design mimics the standee for the film that has been seen in theaters across the country.

As the Thunderbolts* are set to infiltrate theaters on May 1st, they have set their sights on the cereal aisle first.

What’s Happening:

Thunderbolts* has had their own Wheaties box-inspired theatrical standee for a few months now, visible at theaters across the country.

Now, Wheaties has printed 1000 special edition boxes with the same design in honor of the film’s debut.

The core cast, led by Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan, are seen on the front of the box, with the film’s title in the Wheaties font.

(To be abundantly clear, no actual Wheaties are inside the box, this is strictly a collector’s item.

The box sells for $20 with a $13 flat rate shipping fee.

For those wanting to get their hands on this super box of cereal, they will be made available at 11am ET on April 30th here

Be sure to check out Marvel Thunderbolts* when it hits theaters on May 2nd.

