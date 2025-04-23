Social Reaction Roundup - "Thunderbolts*" Recieves Almost Entirely Stellar Reviews as the Anti-Hero Flick Prepares for its Theatrical Release
We are headed into a new era of Marvel with the upcoming release of Thunderbolts*. The anit-hero film held its first previews recently, and with a social media embargo lift, fans are getting their first reactions to Marvel Studios’ latest project.
When Thunderbolts* was first announced, the film was plagued with mystery. Particularly, surrounding its asterisk. Combining a team of fan-favorite Marvel characters, Thunderbolts* sees the return of Bucky Barnes, Yelena Belova, Alexei Shostakov, and more as they headline a new super team. With less than two weeks until the Marvel Studios film’s May 2nd theatrical release, critics and fans are weighing in on the flick on social media.
Starting out our review roundup, Next Best Picture’s Matt Neglia describes the film as a departure from Marvel’s aging formula. Taking on a darker tone, Neglia highlights the film’s freshness as well as Florence Pugh’s outstanding performance.
Film critic Emily Murray echoed Neglia’s praise for Pugh, while also praising the film’s emotional story. Murray proclaims Thunderbolts* “is easily one of the best MCU movies in a long time."
Freelance film critic Brandon Norwood expressed his “shock" over how great the new film is. According to Norwood, Thunderbolts* harkens back to the golden age of the MCU with practical action. He also praised the casts on screen chemistry.
Josh Barton found the film to be bold and fascinating. Dealing with internal struggles amongst the high action fight scenes, Barton found the film had a “beating heart" especially from Pugh.
In a continued string of positive reviews, Neil Vagg applauded the ensemble of actors, pointing out Pugh’s acting chops and Harbour’s sense of humor.
Culture Base commends Thunderbolts*’ unexpectedness, highlight its almost “independent" film vibe.
River Adé echoed that sentiment by calling the film “A24 meets Superhero character study."
The Brothers Geek Out Podcast, who attended the European premiere event, called the film “insane," with plenty of action and emotion.
It almost feels impossible to find a negative review for Thunderbolts*. Amon Warmann’s “pretty great" felt like the least enthusiastic review I could find. Even then, Warmann describes the film as the “best MCU film in a long while!"
Morgan Jeffrey was a tad more critical than of the film, criticising it’s drawn out ending, but still calls the entry “solid" and “a great time."
It’s looking like Marvel has a pretty big winner on their hands with Thunderbolts*. This new chapter for many of the MCU’s favorite anti-heroes hits theaters worldwide on May 2nd.
