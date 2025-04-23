Social Reaction Roundup - "Thunderbolts*" Recieves Almost Entirely Stellar Reviews as the Anti-Hero Flick Prepares for its Theatrical Release

People are praising the new Marvel Studios direction as well as Florence Pughs performance.

We are headed into a new era of Marvel with the upcoming release of Thunderbolts*. The anit-hero film held its first previews recently, and with a social media embargo lift, fans are getting their first reactions to Marvel Studios’ latest project.

When Thunderbolts* was first announced, the film was plagued with mystery. Particularly, surrounding its asterisk. Combining a team of fan-favorite Marvel characters, Thunderbolts* sees the return of Bucky Barnes, Yelena Belova, Alexei Shostakov, and more as they headline a new super team. With less than two weeks until the Marvel Studios film’s May 2nd theatrical release, critics and fans are weighing in on the flick on social media.

Starting out our review roundup, Next Best Picture’s Matt Neglia describes the film as a departure from Marvel’s aging formula. Taking on a darker tone, Neglia highlights the film’s freshness as well as Florence Pugh’s outstanding performance.

THUNDERBOLTS* is, in many ways, different from other MCU films that have come before it, and that freshness couldn't have arrived at a more opportune time, when the franchise is in need of new blood and direction. It's some of Marvel's darkest material to date, dealing with the…

Film critic Emily Murray echoed Neglia’s praise for Pugh, while also praising the film’s emotional story. Murray proclaims Thunderbolts* “is easily one of the best MCU movies in a long time."

Well #Thunderbolts is easily one of the best MCU movies in a long time (and maybe one of my new personal faves). Has so much spark, charisma, and tells a genuinely emotional story you connect with. A tear was shed. Florence Pugh in particular superb, just walks away with it

Freelance film critic Brandon Norwood expressed his “shock" over how great the new film is. According to Norwood, Thunderbolts* harkens back to the golden age of the MCU with practical action. He also praised the casts on screen chemistry.

Shocked how good THUNDERBOLTS* is. Putting emphasis on the character work and practical action makes this feel like the old Marvel that has us for a decade plus. Wish we'd gotten this sooner. Helps that this dysfunctional team has chemistry too.

Josh Barton found the film to be bold and fascinating. Dealing with internal struggles amongst the high action fight scenes, Barton found the film had a “beating heart" especially from Pugh.

#Thunderbolts isn't afraid to change the formula of the superhero film, and in doing so becomes one of the most fascinating MCU projects in recent memory. It makes a bold statement to tackle heavy subject matters, dealing with inner demons in particular and, after a wobbly start,…

In a continued string of positive reviews, Neil Vagg applauded the ensemble of actors, pointing out Pugh’s acting chops and Harbour’s sense of humor.

#Thunderbolts is a home run for Marvel Studios. Pugh is incredible. Harbour is hilarious. Its ensemble cast is solid. An exhilarating mix of action comedy and drama. It revels in the being part of the MCU but carries none of the weight of its continuity.

Culture Base commends Thunderbolts*’ unexpectedness, highlight its almost “independent" film vibe.

#Thunderbolts has got to be one of the most unexpected MCU movies MARVEL has ever done.



Thunderbolts takes the MCU into the world of independent films. Movie is hilarious, dives into trauma, bold, emotion, healing, redemption and unlike anything Marvel has ever done before.…

River Adé echoed that sentiment by calling the film “A24 meets Superhero character study."

#Thunderbolts is A24 meets Superhero character study. Raw. Fresh. Hilarious at times. Sad at others. It has you rooting for this scrappy ensemble on the edge of your seat. Big implications, but still it's own thing. If this is how the MCU is doing films now, BRAVA.

The Brothers Geek Out Podcast, who attended the European premiere event, called the film “insane," with plenty of action and emotion.

Marvel Studios' #Thunderbolts was insane, the action hit hard, but the emotions hit harder. They really brought that special sauce. Don't miss this when it drops next week. Must-watch.

It almost feels impossible to find a negative review for Thunderbolts*. Amon Warmann’s “pretty great" felt like the least enthusiastic review I could find. Even then, Warmann describes the film as the “best MCU film in a long while!"

#Thunderbolts*: That was pretty great! A visually daring, emotionally resonant superhero film that pushes mental health to the forefront. Florence Pugh brings the heart, David Harbour is consistently funny, & Lewis Pullman might be the stealth MVP. Best MCU film in a long while!

Morgan Jeffrey was a tad more critical than of the film, criticising it’s drawn out ending, but still calls the entry “solid" and “a great time."

#Thunderbolts is a solid MCU entry, powered by the chemistry of its charismatic cast. Setting the stage for an intriguing future, it's an ensemble piece but an excellent Florence Pugh is very much the lead. A tad overlong with a heavy-handed final act, but I had a great time.

It’s looking like Marvel has a pretty big winner on their hands with Thunderbolts*. This new chapter for many of the MCU’s favorite anti-heroes hits theaters worldwide on May 2nd.

