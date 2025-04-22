"Amazing Spider-Man" Kicks Into High Gear This July with New Villain Building Up to Milestone Issue
The two issues build up to the milestone 975th issue.
Spider-Man’s most desperate battle is set to begin in July when Joe Kelly, John Romita Jr. and Pepe Larraz’s new run of Amazing Spider-Man kicks into high gear new villain HELLGATE, a key chapter in the lead up to the series’ milestone 975th issue!
What’s Happening:
- Launching earlier this month, the new run of adventures in the new era of Amazing Spider-Man from Joe Kelly, John Romita Jr., and Pepe Larraz started, promising to deliver all the classic Spidey action readers crave, all while taking Peter Parker into bold new territory.
- Today, fans can peek at what’s ahead with a look at July’s issues, Amazing Spider-Man #7 and #8.
- The two-parter is sure to have fans talking as Spidey gets utterly demolished by HELLGATE, a brutal takedown that marks only the beginning of the mysterious new supervillain’s plans for Spidey—a plot that will continue to ramp up as the series approaches the milestone #975th issue later this year.
- In the issue, Spider-Man is fighting for his life – literally – as he tries to keep Hellgate from destroying Manhattan. But what does this strange new foe want? And can Peter figure it out before his day gets a whole lot worse?!
- The fight continues in Amazing Spider-Man #8 as the city watches as Spider-Man takes the worst beating of his life. What can Spider-Man do to rally? There must be something!
- Check out the new covers on this page and preorder these Amazing Spider-Man issues at your local comic shop today ahead of their debut in July. Amazing Spider-Man #7 arrives on July 2nd, and Amazing Spider-Man #8 on July 23rd.
