"Amazing Spider-Man" Kicks Into High Gear This July with New Villain Building Up to Milestone Issue

Spider-Man’s most desperate battle is set to begin in July when Joe Kelly, John Romita Jr. and Pepe Larraz’s new run of Amazing Spider-Man kicks into high gear new villain HELLGATE, a key chapter in the lead up to the series’ milestone 975th issue!

Launching earlier this month, the new run of adventures in the new era of Amazing Spider-Man from Joe Kelly, John Romita Jr., and Pepe Larraz started, promising to deliver all the classic Spidey action readers crave, all while taking Peter Parker into bold new territory.

Today, fans can peek at what's ahead with a look at July's issues, Amazing Spider-Man #7 and #8.

The two-parter is sure to have fans talking as Spidey gets utterly demolished by HELLGATE, a brutal takedown that marks only the beginning of the mysterious new supervillain's plans for Spidey—a plot that will continue to ramp up as the series approaches the milestone #975th issue later this year.

In the issue, Spider-Man is fighting for his life – literally – as he tries to keep Hellgate from destroying Manhattan. But what does this strange new foe want? And can Peter figure it out before his day gets a whole lot worse?!

The fight continues in Amazing Spider-Man #8 as the city watches as Spider-Man takes the worst beating of his life. What can Spider-Man do to rally? There must be something!

The fight continues in Amazing Spider-Man #8 as the city watches as Spider-Man takes the worst beating of his life. What can Spider-Man do to rally? There must be something!