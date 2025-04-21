"Agatha All Along" PaleyFest Panel to Premiere on YouTube
The cast and crew sit down to "talk shop" about the show's success.
Agatha All Along fans can soon watch the recent PaleyFest panel online.
What’s Happening:
- PaleyFest, the yearly event celebrating the best television has to offer, recently held a panel with the cast of Disney+’s hit show, Agatha All Along.
- Last month’s panel highlighted secrets of the show, stories from the set, and the infectious energy of this remarkable cast.
- Our own Alex Reif was on hand to breakdown the panel and how the team appreciated the show’s success.
- Those wanting to watch the panel themselves will have a chance to check it out later this week on YouTube.
- The panel hits PaleyFest’s YouTube channel on April 23rd at 8pm ET.
- Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney+.
