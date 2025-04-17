"Daredevil: Born Again" Showrunner Teases March 2026 Season 2 Release

While Season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again has just wrapped up on Disney+, Marvel Studios is already looking ahead to Season 2, with the series showrunner teasing a premiere timeline.

What’s Happening:

Deadline Daredevil: Born Again is expected to premiere in March of 2026.

is expected to premiere in March of 2026. As Season 1 came to a close, showrunner Dario Scardapene took to Instagram

At the end of that same post, Scardapene also decided to treat fans with the announcement of Season 2’s March 2026 release date.

The post reads “It’s all led up to this… Such a mix of emotions as we close out S1. So grateful for the cast, crew and studio for their confidence and indulgence. Biggest of thanks to Sana, Brad, Kevin, Lou, Aaron, Justin, Charlie, Vincent, Deb, Jon and the whole mad circus. And yeah, Season 2 March 2026."

Season 1 wrapped up on Tuesday, which saw Wilson Fisk, AKA Kingpin successfully take the position of New York Mayor.

With Matt Murdock back in the red and black, he and his allies will have a lot of work to do in Season 2 to take down Fisk and his growing grip on New York City.

All nine episodes of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 are available to stream now, exclusively on Disney+.

