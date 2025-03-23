Secrets of "Agatha All Along" Revealed: From WandaVision Spin-off to Spellbinding Standalone

The Agatha All Along PaleyFest panel was full of revelations, laughter, and unexpected surprises for fans eager to learn more about the WandaVision spin-off. The conversation ranged from the show’s origins to its genre-bending approach, musical influences, and major character moments—including a long-rumored fan theory that was finally confirmed.

Jac Schaeffer (Creator, Showrunner, Director & Executive Producer) revealed that Agatha All Along was not initially planned as its own show. When Marvel invited her to develop a follow-up to WandaVision, she explored different ideas, and somehow, Agatha Harkness kept making her way into every version. After several iterations, Kevin Feige suggested that the show should just be about Agatha herself, which set the project in motion. Kathryn Hahn admitted she was completely surprised when the show was pitched to her. She never imagined her WandaVision character would get her own series but was excited to reunite with Jac, whom she trusts implicitly.

Since Agatha All Along is a WandaVision spin-off, it made sense to start with Agatha trapped in her own genre show. Kathryn discussed how much fun it was to play the crime-genre episode sincerely, embracing the different tones throughout the season. Jac highlighted a key theme: “Women in groups are more powerful." This idea drove the formation of Agatha’s coven, as the show builds out a world of witches beyond WestView. She also teased that the show plays very differently on a second watch once the ending is revealed.

One of the biggest surprises was Debra Jo Rupp’s return as Mrs. Hart. Jac always wanted a WandaVision character in the mix, and Debra was thrilled to be asked. However, she joked that she quickly realized something was off when the creative team wouldn’t look her in the eye on set. After reading episode three, she discovered her arc’s shocking conclusion and quipped, “This is Marvel," acknowledging that dead characters don’t always stay that way.

Sasheer Zamata shared how excited she was to step into a more dramatic role, as she’s often been typecast in comedy. Meanwhile, Ali Ahn spoke about reconnecting with her love for music in the show—despite initial nerves about singing on screen.

Jac explained that music plays a vital role in Agatha All Along. Inspired by how spells and poetry intertwine, she wanted the show’s music to “put a spell on the audience." When she first met with songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, she warned them that it was going to be a massive creative challenge.

Jac described how Agatha evolves throughout the series, moving past her need for Wanda’s validation and instead finding strength in mentoring others. A pivotal moment is her teaching scene with Jen in episode three, reinforcing that Agatha thrives in a mentorship role. And that coincidentally was the episode that was screened ahead of the panel.

The production team was heavily inspired by classic fantasy films like The Dark Crystal, Labyrinth, The NeverEnding Story, and The Princess Bride. Jac wanted practical sets, but stage limitations made it tricky. The cast had to walk slower to make the Witches’ Road appear longer on screen. Sasheer marveled at how small adjustments to the set made it feel different each time, while Ali admitted that performing on such high-quality sets pushed her to elevate her own acting. Kathryn described the experience as a childhood dream come true, comparing it to stepping into The Wizard of Oz.

With so many genre shifts, the cast was asked about their favorite costumes. Kathryn loved Agatha’s purple coat on the Witches’ Road, while Sasheer enjoyed the ‘70s and ‘80s-inspired looks. She revealed that the retainer she wore in the sleepover scenes was actually her own!

Another revelation was that Kathryn Hahn’s family gifted her a locket containing her own children’s hair, which she secretly wore under her costume during filming. Her family had no clue that the plot of the series included Agatha’s own locket, which contained the hair of her child, Nicholas Scratch.

Speaking of Nick, during the audience Q&A, where questions were pre-submitted to the moderator, there was a question about fan theories. Sasheer Zamata mentioned that she loved following them each week, her favorite being that Nick is the love child of Agatha Harkness and Rio Vidal. With loud encouragement from the audience demanding confirmation, Jac finally put the speculation to rest: Nick is the love child of Agatha and Rio. She revealed that when casting Nick, she deliberately looked for an actor who could plausibly resemble both mothers. However, she refused to answer how or why it happened, leaving room for mystery.

The panel closed with Kathryn reflecting on how each episode felt like a deeper exploration of Agatha’s mind. She expressed how much she loved her character’s journey and the moment of acceptance she shared with Wiccan. Jac reinforced that Agatha All Along is a story about power, identity, and transformation, and she hopes audiences will enjoy the wild ride. The Agatha All Along PaleyFest panel gave fans plenty to speculate on while also confirming one of the most-discussed theories. With magic, music, and mystery at its core, the show is an unforgettable chapter in the Marvel universe.

WandaVision and Agatha All Along are both available to stream on Disney+.