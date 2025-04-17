Marvel Revives the “Marvel Swimsuit Special” With the First One-Shot Since 1995
It’s superheroes in the sun in this new collection of pinup images.
After a decades-long absence, the Marvel Swimsuit Special is returning for a new one-shot this summer.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel is reviving the Marvel Swimsuit Special concept, bringing back a title not seen since 1995.
- The five original magazine format Marvel Swimsuit Special one-shots, featuring full page (and some two-page) pinup images of Marvel heroes wearing their poolside best, were released between 1991-1995. The first of these specials had the full title Marvel Illustrated: The Swimsuit Issue, giving a bit more of a direct nod to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue influence.
- The original one-shots usually put the Marvel superheroes in a different specific setting – including Wakanda, Monster Island, and Madripoor — and that will continue in the 2025 version, titled Marvel Swimsuit Special: Friends, Foes & Rivals #1. This time though, there will be an overarching story written by Tim Seeley and Tony Fleecs and drawn by Nick Bradshaw and starring Janet Van Dyne, aka the Wasp.
- The official plot description reads “Roxxon Comics is at it again when they release their own UNAUTHORIZED SWIMSUIT SPECIAL! Wasp is on the case and seizes the opportunity for Marvel’s heroes to do their OWN swimwear fashion shoot all over the world! But fear not, True Believers, we know what you’re REALLY here for! This super-sized special features splash page after splash page of gorgeous art, but with a story so you can pretend you’re ‘reading it for the articles’…"
- The book includes art from Nic Klein, Marguerite Sauvage, Luciano Vecchio and more. The issue will also
include designs for new costumes coming soon to the Marvel Rivals.
- The main cover is by Adam Hughes, with variant covers by Mark Brooks, Taurin Clarke, and Russell Dauterman.
- Marvel Swimsuit Special: Friends, Foes & Rivals #1 will be available on July 9.
