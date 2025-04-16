Marvel Studios Drops Final Trailer for "Thunderbolts*" Ahead of Release Early Next Month

But where can we get that version of "Under Pressure?"

With only two weeks ahead of its release in theaters everywhere, Marvel Studios has released the final trailer for their upcoming film, Thunderbolts*, building up that last bit of hype before its debut on May 2nd.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Studios has dropped the final trailer for Thunderbolts* ahead of the release of the film early next month.

ahead of the release of the film early next month. The trailer arrives just two weeks before the debut of the film in theaters everywhere, with Marvel counting down the days until these heroes get one last shot at redemption.

Check out the final trailer ahead of the release of the film, below:

, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late? Marvel’s Thunderbolts* arrives only in theaters on May 2nd.

