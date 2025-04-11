New “Thunderbolts*” Video Shows Florence Pugh Really Jump Off the World’s Second Tallest Building

Pugh and director Jake Schreier on pushing back against Disney Health and Safety’s resistance to the stunt.

Move over Tom Cruise, because Florence Pugh is also ready, willing and able to jump off an actual giant building to make a movie, as a new behind the scenes video from Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* proves.

What’s Happening:

Marvel has released a new behind the scenes featurette for Thunderbolts* titled “The Jump." The video focuses on what it took to film one of the movie’s opening scenes, in which Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) leaps off a giant building. And as it turns out, it took… Florence Pugh actually leaping off a giant building.

The building in question is Kuala Lumpur's Merdeka 118, the second tallest building in the world. And we learn Pugh loved the idea of truly jumping off it, as she recalls director Jake Schreier asking her if she likes heights, to which she enthusiastically replied "I love heights!"

heights!" Schreier reveals they initially got some big resistance from above to the idea of their top billed actor doing this stunt, and how it ultimately took Pugh herself pushing back to get it cleared.

Explains Schreier, “Disney Health and Safety just said no, you know. And that’s a very reasonable thing to say. It’s not a zero risk thing to attempt, and it’s only ‘cause [Florence] believed it in so much, she took it upon herself to elevate it because she trusts our amazing team."

You can see more of what Pugh, Schreier and other members of the Thunderbolts* crew had to say about filming the scene – and footage from when they did it – below, along with info about another huge stunt they did the same day, involving a live explosion for the movie.

In Thunderbolts* , Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Thunderbolts* opens May 2nd, 2025, with preview shows beginning on May 1st.

