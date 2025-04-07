“Thunderbolts*” Tickets Go On Sale as a New Trailer Arrives
And we also get a mention of a big alternate alter ego for one of the characters.
Tickets for Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* are on sale as of this morning, and a new trailer for the film has arrived as part of the announcement.
What’s Happening:
- Tickets are no on sale for Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts*, opening May 2nd, 2025, with preview shows beginning on May 1st.
- As part of the on sale announcement, a new one-minute trailer for the film has been released. While continuing to focus on the idea of the Thunderbolts as a team of unlikely heroes, it also shows off more of the powerful enemy they’re facing, The Sentry.
- However, in this footage, we hear him use his other identity from Marvel Comics - the villainous persona known as The Void. Still kept in shadows, as he has been in all the trailers and ads so far, we hear him declare, “I am The Void. There’s no use fighting." (yes, The Void is also the name of the location seen in Loki and Deadpool & Wolverine, though traditionally, there’s no connection between the two… well, there hasn’t been, but perhaps in the MCU there will be!)
- In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?
More on Thunderbolts*:
