El Capitan Theatre’s “Thunderbolts*” Opening Weekend Fan Events Screenings Include Special Collectibles
A tote bag or a beanie and Funko Pop! are part of the ticket package, depending on the screening you attend.
With tickets now on sale for Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts*, Disney’s El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles has revealed two nights of special Fan Events screenings on the film’s opening weekend.
What’s Happening:
- The Thursday, May 1st Fan Events screening is at 7:30pm and each ticket includes a reserved seat, popcorn and fountain drink, event credential and a Thunderbolts* tote bag.
- The Friday, May 2nd Fan Events screening is also at 7:30pm and includes a reserved seat, popcorn and fountain drink and event credential, but instead of the tote bag, everyone will receive a Yelena Belova Funko Pop! and a #Thunderbolts beanie.
- Tickets for both Fan Events screenings, along with any regular showing of the film, can be purchased now at ElCapitanTheatre.com. Both Fan Events screenings cost $53.00 each to attend.
- All of those going to see Thunderbolts* at the El Capitan will also have the opportunity to see costumes from the film on display.
More on Thunderbolts*:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com