AMC Theatres Revs Up with "Thunderbolts*" Popcorn Vessel
The Red Guardian's limo is not only good for transport, but also holding popcorn!
The popcorn bucket wars of 2025 continue, and this time around, AMC made their addition a super stretch.
What’s Happening:
- AMC Theatre has debuted a look at their upcoming collectible popcorn bucket for the new Marvel Studios release, Thunderbolts*.
- The popcorn “vessel", as many are calling their detailed contraptions, is in the shape of Red Guardian’s limousine from the film.
- Red Guardian’s less-than-stellar ride has been seen in most of the film’s trailers, as the gang reunites with Bucky Barnes.
- This vessel will be available at AMC Theatres across the country, while supplies last.
- While AMC Theatres has the limo as their item-of-the-film, other theater chains are set to release their own collectibles for the film as well.
- Thunderbolts* hits theaters on May 1st.
- Tickets for the anticipated Marvel Studios release are on sale now.
More Thunderbolts* News: