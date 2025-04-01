Photos: CinemaCon Gives a Sneak Peek of Upcoming Theater Standees

There are lots of good movies coming out this year that you won't want to miss.

CinemaCon is currently taking place, and we were able to get a look at some of the new upcoming theater standees for films that moviegoers won't want to miss.

What’s Happening:

CinemaCon, the premier gathering of cinema owners worldwide, is currently underway and will continue until April 3.

They displayed some of the new upcoming theater standings for upcoming films and this includes Thunderbolts* , Lilo & Stitch , Elio and The Amateur.

This year's event marks the 2025 edition, celebrating thirteen years dedicated to improving the moviegoing experience.

It features exclusive Hollywood presentations, showcasing upcoming films, key premiere screenings, and appearances by prominent stars, producers, and directors.

CinemaCon 2025 aims to build excitement for the upcoming fall and holiday box office seasons and beyond.

