Disney Legend James L. Brooks to be Honored at This Year's CinemaCon
Disney Legend James L. Brooks, known for a profound career in film and television, is set to be honored with this year’s CinemaCon Cinema Vérité Award.
What’s Happening:
- Oscar and Emmy Award winner James L. Brooks will receive this year’s CinemaCon Cinema Vérité Award, it was announced today by CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United and the world’s largest gathering of exhibitors, being held March 31-April 3 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
- Brooks will be presented with this special honor as part of The Walt Disney Studios presentation taking place on the afternoon of Thursday, April 3rd, in The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
- A three-time Academy Award winner and twenty-two-time Emmy Award winning director, producer and screenwriter, Brooks started his career at CBS as an usher, before writing for the network’s news broadcast. His first major successes came on television where he created such iconic series as Room 222, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Rhoda, Lou Grant, and Taxi.
- His film debut came with Starting Over and led to films such as Terms of Endearment, Broadcast News, and As Good as It Gets. Brooks won the Academy Award for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay for Terms of Endearment and received Best Director nominations for Broadcast News and As Good as It Gets.
- Other notable films he produced include Big, Say Anything, War of the Roses, Bottle Rocket, Spanglish, The Simpsons, How Do You Know, The Edge of Seventeen, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret and Icebox. In 1984 he founded Gracie Films, producing the Emmy Award winning Tracey Ullman Show and launching The Simpsons.
- Additionally, it was announced that 20th Century Studios will bring Ella McCay exclusively to theatres on September 19, 2025.
- Written and directed by Brooks, Ella McCay is a new comedy about the complicated politics that arise when a young woman’s stressful career clashes with her chaotic family life. The film’s cast includes Emma Mackey, Woody Harrelson, Kumail Nanjiani, Spike Fearn, Ayo Edebiri, Rebecca Hall, Julie Kavner, Jack Lowden, Becky Ann Baker and Joey Brooks with Albert Brooks and Jamie Lee Curtis.
- Brooks remains one of the most influential figures in entertainment, and his recent induction as a Disney Legend in 2024 underscores his significant impact on the world of storytelling and entertainment.
What They’re Saying:
- Mitch Neuhauser, Managing Director of CinemaCon: “If anyone embodies the essence of authentic filmmaking, it’s James L. Brooks as his filmography represents a heartfelt cinema of truth. Over the past six decades, he has directed films such as Terms of Endearment, Broadcast News and As Good as It Gets that have made moviegoing audiences around the world laugh, cry and reflect on life in ways that are undeniably honest. As a producer, he brought us passionate films like Big, Say Anything and Jerry Maguire. We could not be more honored to present the Cinema Vérité Award to a filmmaker who continues to create stories that speak to the very heart of who we are."
