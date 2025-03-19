National Association of Theatre Owners Rebrands as Cinema United
The new renaming helps to create a more unified brand for the organization.
The National Association of Theatre Owners is rebranding as the world transitions into a “new era" of moviegoing.
What’s Happening:
- The National Association of Theatre Owners has officially rebranded as Cinema United.
- Cinema United is the world’s largest exhibition trade association and hosts the annual CinemaCon in Las Vegas.
- The decision stemmed from the Executive Board of the organizations, led by chairman Bob Bagby.
- Cinema United helps to create a unifying front for the organization, with CinemaCon and the Cinema Foundation also under its purview.
- The renamed organization will be able to celebrate the new branding soon, when CinemaCon takes place March 31st through April 3rd.
What They’re Saying:
- United Executive Board Chairman Bob Bagby: “Cinema United will remind people of the magic of seeing a movie on the big screen. Our industry is fully dedicated to ensuring that the theatrical experience remains the premier entertainment option for millions of fans around the world."
- Cinema United President and CEO, Michael O’Leary: “Cinema United is a celebration of who we are as an industry, but more importantly, where we’re headed. The people we represent are constantly innovating and creating unparalleled experiences for fans who love movies on the big screen. Their passion, energy and commitment are the real power behind the Cinema United brand."