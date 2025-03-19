National Association of Theatre Owners Rebrands as Cinema United

The new renaming helps to create a more unified brand for the organization.

The National Association of Theatre Owners is rebranding as the world transitions into a “new era" of moviegoing.

What’s Happening:

The National Association of Theatre Owners has officially rebranded as Cinema United.

Cinema United is the world’s largest exhibition trade association and hosts the annual CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

The decision stemmed from the Executive Board of the organizations, led by chairman Bob Bagby.

Cinema United helps to create a unifying front for the organization, with CinemaCon and the Cinema Foundation also under its purview.

The renamed organization will be able to celebrate the new branding soon, when CinemaCon takes place March 31st through April 3rd.

What They’re Saying: