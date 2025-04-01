CinemaCon 2025 Recap: Sony Announces Title and Release Date of 4th MCU Spider-Man Film

Sony Pictures kicked off CinemaCon 2025 with a showcase of the films they expect to lead the box office in the coming years. After skipping last year’s convention, the studio returned with a packed presentation that was both ambitious and varied, touching on everything from long-awaited sequels to original projects spanning multiple genres. While Sony remains the only major studio without its own streaming service—a point of pride for executives in past years—this time, the focus was on redefining theatrical windows and reinforcing the importance of big-screen experiences.

Sony Pictures Chairman and CEO Tom Rothman took the stage, emphasizing the box office success of discount Tuesdays and suggesting ways to make moviegoing more affordable while extending the theatrical exhibition window. Later, President of Releasing Adam Bergman acknowledged that audiences have come to expect films to be available digitally within a month and streaming within two, but Sony aims to change that expectation, reaffirming their commitment to theatrical exclusivity.

This recap goes in order of film theatrical release date rather than the order in which they appeared in Sony’s presentation.

Karate Kid Legends - May 30, 2025

Following a live taiko drumming performance, Sony brought out stars Ralph Macchio and Ben Wang, who introduced two clips before unveiling the latest trailer. The footage included a nostalgic scene with Jackie Chan’s character visiting Mr. Miyagi’s house. The trailer screened at CinemaCon will be released tomorrow.

28 Years Later - June 28, 2025

Danny Boyle took the stage to premiere the second trailer for the next installment in the 28 Days Later franchise. He confirmed that this is planned as a three-film arc, though the final installment’s greenlight will depend on the box office performance of the first two. Director Nia DaCosta then joined to discuss 28 Days Later: The Bone Temple, set for release on January 16, 2026, promising a bold new take on the franchise and teasing Ralph Fiennes in a role unlike anything audiences have seen before.

I Know What You Did Last Summer - July 18, 2025

Sony showcased a first look at its rebooted horror classic, featuring the return of Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt. The footage showed The Fisherman murdering a girl’s boyfriend while she takes a bath, and Ray and Julie getting brought into the new story.

Insidious: The Dark Realm - August 21, 2025

Sony continues its horror dominance with the next chapter in the Insidious franchise. No footage was shown.

Caught Stealing - August 29, 2025

Director Darren Aronofsky introduced his long-awaited adaptation of Charlie Huston’s novel, revealing that he first wanted to make the film 15 years ago but couldn’t acquire the rights. Starring Austin Butler, the film’s first trailer debuted at CinemaCon, showcasing a mix of action and dark comedy.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle - September 12, 2025

Sony reaffirmed its commitment to anime with the latest installment in the Demon Slayer franchise, the first part of a planned trilogy.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey - September 19, 2025

Kogonada directs this film starring Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell. The first trailer debuted, teasing a visually stunning story that follows two characters on an introspective journey through their memories.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc - October 29, 2025

The hit anime Chainsaw Man gets a big screen outing, joining Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and Scarlet (Winter 2025) in Sony’s anime slate.

Anaconda - December 25, 2025

Sony’s presentation opened with a video greeting by Jack Black and Paul Rudd from the set of Anaconda, a seemingly comedic remake of the 1997 cult classic.

Klara and the Sun - 2025

Taika Waititi directs Klara and the Sun, an adaptation of the acclaimed novel, which was briefly mentioned as part of Sony’s upcoming slate. No footage was shown, and despite filming having occurred last year, the film does not yet have a release date.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple - January 16, 2026

Director Nia DaCosta introduced 28 Days Later: The Bone Temple, the second film in the planned trilogy.

Goat - February 16, 2026

An original animated sports comedy from the studio behind Spider-Verse, Goat follows a small goat who dreams of becoming a sports legend. Executive producer Stephen Curry sent a video message hyping up the project, while director Tyree Dillihay introduced a brief sizzle of animation.

The Bread Winner - March 16, 2026

Comedian Nate Bargatze stars in this family-friendly comedy, which he also wrote, which was announced as part of Sony’s lineup of original films.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day - July 31, 2026

Director Destin Daniel Cretton was on hand to discuss the next Spider-Man film, confirming that filming begins this summer. Tom Holland sent a video greeting, revealing that the story picks up from No Way Home, with Peter Parker’s identity now exposed. Titled Brand New Day, the film promises a fresh start for Spidey.

Resident Evil - September 18, 2026

Director Jack Greggor briefly took the stage to confirm the release date of his Resident Evil film. While no footage was available, he described it as a “wild ride."

Jumanji: New Franchise - Christmas 2026

A new Jumanji film will kick off in 2026, expanding Sony’s successful adventure-comedy franchise.

Phil Lord, Justin K. Thompson, and Bob Persichetti promised a bigger and bolder follow-up to Across the Spider-Verse, incorporating new styles of animation. The film will be Sony’s first animated feature designed with Premium Large Format (PLF) exhibition in mind. It picks up right where the last film ended, with Miles Morales on the run. A few quick shots were shown, but it definitely wasn’t a trailer.

The Legend of Zelda - March 26, 2027

The highly anticipated live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda is set to release in 2027, marking a major collaboration between Sony and Nintendo.

The Beatles - April 2028

Tom Rothman closed the show with a surprise announcement: Sam Mendes will direct four separate Beatles biopics, each telling the story from the perspective of a different band member. The films will be released simultaneously, creating the first-ever “bingeable theatrical experience." The cast was unveiled, with Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and Harris Dickinson as John Lennon. The stars took a bow, Beatles-style, to end the presentation.

Starship Troopers - TBD

Neill Blomkamp is working on a new Starship Troopers adaptation. Sony clarified that this is not a remake but a fresh take on the material.

Grandgear - TBD

From Bad Robot Productions and J.J. Abrams, Grandgear was name-dropped during the showcase as one of Sony’s upcoming major releases. The film marks Godzilla Minus One director Takashi Yamazaki's first English-language project.

