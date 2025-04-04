"Thunderbolts*," "Spider-Man 3," and X-Men Characters Revealed For Next Wave of Marvel Legends Figures

Hasbro's Popular Fanstream series gave audiences a closer look at the highly anticipated collectibles debuting in 2025

Marvel is getting ready to introduces audiences to the Thunderbolts* and with the new film set to hit theaters this summer, Hasbro is helping to get fans hyped. During the recent Hasbro Fanstream, the toymaker revealed new Marvel Legends figure sets debtuing this summer along with other awesome collectibles including 2 Hulks, 2 Spider-Man figures and X-Men too!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Marvel comics, movies, and games have plenty to offer fans from every faction and walk of life. Fortunately, Hasbro is making easy for fans to grow their action figure collection and this summer they’re bringing out 12 new figures that you won’t want to pass up.

Revealed during Hasbro Fanstream Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios with Spider-Man 3, a GamerVerse Spidey, X-Men, She-Hulk in the Fantasitc Four and few other surprises.

Hasbro’s Marve Legendsl action figures are 6-inch scale and feature multiple points of articulation making them great for imaginative play or dynamic display. Among the collectibles debuting this summer are: Yelena Belova Red Guardian John F. Walker Sentry



Spider-Man

Velocity Suit Peter Parker

Wolverine (Weapon X)

Mystique

Madame Masque

Crossbones

She-Hulk

Maximum Series Hulk

Select figures are available solo, while others are part of a 2-figure set. All include story accurate accessories, such as swappable heads, hands, weapons, and gear.

Hasbro Marvel Legends will be available throughout 2025 at Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Entertainment Earth.

Spider-Man 3 is the first figure to go on sale and will be available for pre-order starting April 3, 2025.

Prices range from $24.99-$49.99 and all figures are expected to be available by late fall 2025.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES YELENA BELOVA AND RED GUARDIAN

Comes with 11 accessories, including an unmasked alternate head for Red Guardian, alternate hands for each figure, and weapon accessories

Ages 4 and Up

Approx. Retail Price: $49.99

Pre-Order on May 1 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers

Available Fall 2025

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES JOHN F. WALKER AND SENTRY

Comes with 5 accessories, including John F. Walker's shield and alternate hands for each figure

Ages 4 and Up

Approx. Retail Price: $49.99

Pre-Order on May 8 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers

Available Fall 2025

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SPIDER-MAN, SPIDER-MAN 3

Comes with 6 accessories, including a set of alternate hands and an unmasked Peter Parker alternate head

Ages 4 and Up

Approx. Retail Price: $29.99

Pre-Order on April 3 at 1PM ET at participating retailers

Available May 2025

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE VELOCITY SUIT PETER PARKER

Comes with 4 accessories, including a set of alternate web-slinging hands and web accessories.

Ages 4 and Up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Exclusively at Walmart

Available September 2025

Kidnapped by the Weapon X program, mutant Wolverine barely survives the brutal experiments that bond Adamantium to his skeleton and the mind control meant to turn him into a feral killer.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES WOLVERINE (WEAPON X)

Comes with 3 accessories, including 2 alternate clawless hands and alternate un-helmeted head

Ages 4 and Up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Exclusively at Target

Available October 2025

Mystique uses her mutant shape-shifting powers to disguise herself in pursuit of her own mysterious agenda, often bringing her into conflict with the X-Men and her own family.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S MYSTIQUE

Comes with 5 accessories, including 2 alternate hands, alternate head to allow Mystique to disguise herself as Jean Grey using her shape-shifting mutant abilities, and 2 weapon accessories.

Ages 4 and Up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Exclusively at Target

Available Late Fall 2025

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MADAME MASQUE AND CROSSBONES

Comes packed with 18 accessories

Madame Masque includes an alternate head to swap between classic and modern looks, alternate hands, weapon accessories, “stolen" briefcase with money, 2 blast effects, 2 smoke effects and weapon accessories.

Crossbones include alternate hands, knife, explosion effect, and weapon accessories

Ages 4 and Up

Approx. Retail Price: $49.99

Pre-Order on April 30 at 1PM ET on Amazon

Available Fall 2025

When the Thing chooses to take a leave of absence from the team, the sensational She-Hulk, Jennifer Walters, puts her prodigious strength to the test as a member of the Fantastic Four.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SHE-HULK

Comes with 7 accessories, including 4 alternate hands, 2 dumbbells, and alternate head

Ages 4 and Up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Pre-Order on April 24 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and Fan Channel retailers

Available August 2025

Standing a massive 8.5 inches tall, this Hulk towers over other 6-inch scale Marvel figures and features 30 points of articulation with poseable head, arms, feet, and legs.

MARVEL LEGENDS MAXIMUM SERIES HULK

Comes with 11 accessories, including: alternate raging heads; 2 grapple hands; 2 open palm hands to display with 3 thunderclap effects; and a missile accessory to pose Hulk ripping to pieces.

Ages 4 and Up

Approx. Retail Price: Coming soon

Pre-Order on April 10 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers

Available June 2025

