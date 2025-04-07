Cinemark Theatres Introduces A Brand New Mask...for Popcorn

Their new popcorn bucket has Red Guardian front and center.

Another day, another popcorn bucket. This time, Cinemark Theatres are joining in the fun.

What’s Happening:

Cinemark is following the Red Guardian trend, by housing moviegoers popcorn in a version of his ma 🚨Just revealed at CinemaCon🚨



Our EXCLUSIVE popcorn bucket for #Thunderbolts* 🤌 pic.twitter.com/szGHN4JWti — Cinemark Theatres (@Cinemark) April 3, 2025

The bucket will be exclusive to Cinemark Theatres and will be available while supplies last, so be sure to grab an early screening of the film if you want to take this souvenir home.

Tickets are now on sale for Thunderbolts* at Cinemark and other theaters nationwide.

Thunderbolts* hits theaters on May 1st.

