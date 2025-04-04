Celebrate "Fantastic Four" Day with New Poster and New Information About Upcoming Marvel Film

The director is sure to surprise some fans by pointing out what you WON'T see in the film.

Marvel’s First Family is getting closer to their arrival in theaters everywhere, and we have a new poster and a bit of what NOT to expect in the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

In the “First Steps" of making this date a potential merchandisable day in the future, Marvel Studios has debuted a new poster for their highly-anticipated new film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps .

. Seen above, the new poster channels what the retro-modern look of the film, an aesthetic that was elaborated on by director Matt Shakman in an interview with Empire that also arrived today.

In that interview, along with exclusive first look images, we get to see more of that design choice, as well as the 1960s. space-age theme, with Shakman adding, “I really wanted to go with as grounded a version of space as possible," he says. “So, no wormholes. Their tech is very much retro-future, but it's also booster rockets. It’s a combination of Marvel and Apollo 11."

For regular Marvel fans, some choices may be unexpected. Shakman adds that this movie, while connected to the MCU at large, is mostly a standalone film - don’t expect some of the usual superhero cameos. Says Shakman, “We are our own universe, which is wonderful and liberating. There's really no [other] superheroes. There's no Easter eggs. There's no running into Iron Man or whatever. They're it, in this universe. I love the interconnected Marvel Universe, but we get to do something so new and so different. Eventually this world will meet up with other worlds — but for now this is our own little corner."

Shakman's comment regarding an eventual meet-up with the other Marvel worlds is likely a look to the future with the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. A recent moment in pop-culture history saw a cast reveal The Fantastic Four: First Steps slated to return in that picture.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel's First Family, Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most significant challenge yet.

introduces Marvel’s First Family, Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most significant challenge yet. They must balance their heroic responsibilities with their family bonds while defending Earth against the relentless cosmic entity Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).

As if Galactus’ plan to devour the planet and its people weren’t alarming enough, the stakes become deeply personal.

The film also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles, directed by Matt Shakman and produced by Kevin Feige, with executive producers Louis D’Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25th, 2025