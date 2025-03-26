“Avengers: Doomsday” Goes Into Production as the Cast of Marvel’s Latest Epic is Revealed

Marvel Studios have revealed the cast of the latest Avengers film through an odd and lengthy livestream of actor’s chairs.

Avengers, assemble! The latest Avengers epic from Marvel Studios, Avengers: Doomsday, is now in production – with some of the cast of superheroes revealed.

What’s Happening:

The official Marvel Studios X account is currently in the midst of a livestream, featuring actor chairs for the cast of the highly anticipated new Avengers movie – Avengers: Doomsday.

The cast revealed for the next Avengers installment so far includes: Chris Hemsworth – “Thor" Vanessa Kirby – “Sue Storm / Invisible Woman" Anthony Mackie – “Sam Wilson / Captain America" Sebastian Stan – “Bucky Barnes" Letitia Wright – “Shuri / Black Panther" Paul Rudd – “Scott Lang / Ant-Man" Wyatt Russell - “John Walker / U.S. Agent" Tenoch Huerta Mejia - “Namor" Ebon Moss-Bachrach - “Ben Grimm / The Thing"

Through a separate short video, Marvel confirmed that production on the film is now underway.

