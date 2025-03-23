Marvel and Glass Cannon Network Team Up for an X-Men Adventure in Latest Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game Special

Set out on adventure led by Deadpool as the X-Men try to recover Professor X's powers.

Yesterday, Marvel and Glass Cannon Network took games into another saga of the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game with a gameplay special. This time, the group took on roles as the X-Men.

It’s time for another adventure with Glass Cannon Network as they navigate another story in the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game.

Premiering yesterday, March 21st, the group was joined by Marvel’s Nick Lowe for an X-Men adventure through the Marvel Universe.

Narrated by Troy Lavalle, Lowe, along with Skid Mahler, Joe O’Brien, Matthew Capodicasa, and Sydney Amanuel took on the roles of popular Marvel characters, including Old Man Logan, Havok, Dazzler, Ice Man, Warlock, Professor X and Deadpool.

In the story, Professor X mysteriously loses his powers, leaving the team to follow Deadpool on a mission to find out how to get them back.

Combining the whacky wit of Deadpool with Glass Cannon Network’s comedic improv skills, the three hour adventure is a must watch for fans of the game.

Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game is a tabletop RPG combining the action of Marvel with the fun of becoming some of the company’s biggest heroes. You can even create your own! You’ll need to team up to take on some of Marvel’s biggest villains.

To join in the fun, you’ll want to start with Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: Core Rulebook, available at bookstores everywhere.

For even more adventures throughout the Marvel universe, players can grab expansion packs like The Cataclysm of Kang, the X-Men Expansion, and the freshly released Spider-Verse Expansion.

Fans of the game can look forward to the newly announced Avengers Expansion, which is set to hit stores on September 17th.

The new set will allow gamers to take on roles as characters like Black Widow, Captain America, Hawkeye, Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, and more. It will also unlock brand new locations to explore and legendary equipment that will provide players with epic adventures.

