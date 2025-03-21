Fans Get Excited With First Look as Heroes and Villains Unite in Marvel Comic's Next "One World Under Doom" Issue

The full issue goes on sale in April.

A first look at One World Under Doom #3 lets fans see heroes and villains unite against Emperor Doom in a new issue from Ryan North and R.B. Silva ahead of its release next month.

What’s Happening:

Earlier this week in One World Under Doom #2 , Emperor Doom publicly humbled the Fantastic Four, even going so far as to restore the Thing to his human form.

, Emperor Doom publicly humbled the Fantastic Four, even going so far as to restore the Thing to his human form. Despite being embraced by the world at large, Earth’s heroes will stop at nothing to topple Doom’s reign, for as his archenemies lick their wounds, the Avengers plot their next strike.

Today fans can get a sneak peek at the explosive battle to come with an advance preview of One World Under Doom #3 , which is set to go on sale next month.

, which is set to go on sale next month. More than a mere crossover event, One World Under Doom represents an entire status quo shift that will impact Marvel

represents an entire status quo shift that will impact The era is anchored by Ryan North and R.B. Silva’s core nine-issue series where readers will witness the greatest developments of Doom’s glorious rule as well as his triumphs over all who dare challenge it.

The new One World Under Doom preview reveals that the Avengers have assembled some of Earth’s deadliest villains to fight alongside them: super geniuses Doctor Octopus and M.O.D.O.K.

preview reveals that the Avengers have assembled some of Earth’s deadliest villains to fight alongside them: super geniuses Doctor Octopus and Check out the first look and preorder One World Under Doom #3 at your local comic shop today before it arrives on shelves on April 23rd.

What They’re Saying:

Ryan North: "It was a ton of fun to write, and even more fun to see drawn when R.B. Silva was done with it. And it doesn't go the way you might think, and actually leads to an even BIGGER fight in the next issue! It's got some Doom moments I'm super proud of. How could it not, when you've got characters like M.O.D.O.K.