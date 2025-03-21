“Phineas and Ferb” Characters Transform Into Legendary Marvel Heroes in New Variant Covers

These new Marvel Comics Variant Covers celebrate the return of “Phineas and Ferb” to our screens this summer.

In celebration of the return of Phineas and Ferb this summer, Marvel Comics will debut some fun Variant Covers featuring beloved characters from the series in upcoming issues of Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men.

What’s Happening:

The beloved Disney Channel Phineas and Ferb is returning for a brand-new season this summer, and to celebrate, Marvel Comics will debut three Phineas and Ferb Variant Covers.

These covers feature artwork drawn by series co-creator and executive producer Dan Povenmire, as well as Eisner-nominated cartoonist Jacob Chabot that reimagines Phineas and Ferb, their older sister Candace, their pet platypus Perry, and more as legendary Marvel super heroes.

In fun recreations of the Rick Leonardi’s New Mutants #50 , Jim Steranko’s Strange Tales #167 and John Romita’s Marvel Treasury Edition #2 covers, see Candace summon dark forces as the mutant sorceress Magik. Then, Agent P embarks on globe-trotting missions like his fellow superspy, Nick Fury. Lastly, Phineas, Ferb, Isabella, and Buford save the day as the Fantastic Four!

This exciting collaboration that showcases Marvel Comics history through the imaginative world of Phineas and Ferb can be found at your local comic shop this June, perfect for fans eager to see the inventive step brothers' latest summer vacation adventures!

can be found at your local comic shop this June, perfect for fans eager to see the inventive step brothers’ latest summer vacation adventures! The first two variant covers can be seen in this post, with the reveal of the final variant cover by Dan Povenmire coming in the weeks ahead.

About Phineas and Ferb:

The new season is set to follow the inventive step brothers as they tackle another 104 days of summer. Candace is more determined than ever to finally bust her little brothers while their pet platypus, Perry, continues to lead a double life as the suave Agent P – whose sole mission is to thwart Dr. Doofenshmirtz from taking over the Tristate area.

The new season will feature new guest appearances from notable actors, musicians, and athletes, among others.

These guests will join Vincent Martella and David Errigo Jr. as stepbrothers Phineas Flynn and Ferb Fletcher, respectively, alongside: Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn Caroline Rhea as Linda Flynn-Fletcher Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus Alyson Stoner as Isabella Garcia-Shapiro Dan Povenmire as Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz Jeff “Swampy" Marsh as Major Francis Monogram

