Marvel Heroes Unite Against Hate with Upcoming Pride One-Shot Promised to be More Impactful Then Ever
The special issue arrives in June.
Marvel Heroes are set to unite against hate and fear in Marvel’s annual Pride Month comic book one-shot that promises to be more impactful than ever when Marvel United: A Pride Special #1 arrives in June.
What’s Happening:
- For the fifth consecutive year, Marvel Comics is celebrating LGBTQIA+ creators and characters this June in a giant-size Pride anthology one-shot.
- This year’s edition, Marvel United: A Pride Special #1, will feature four inspirational and action-packed adventures starring iconic and fan-favorite heroes, including members of the Avengers and X-Men.
- Reflecting a wide range of voices, Marvel United: A Pride Special #1 brings together talent from throughout the industry with stories from both established Marvel creators and bright up-and-comers, some of whom are making their exciting Marvel Comics debut.
- It’s a real look at the world outside your window with tales from every corner of the Marvel Universe. Fans can expect:
- From visionary writer Al Ewing and acclaimed artist Kei Zama, see Aaron Fischer, Captain America of the Railways, bravely confront the inimical and despicable Hate-Monger.
- Groundbreaking character Arnie Roth fights alongside Captain America against Hydra during the height of World War II in a story about the past that will reshape the future from the superstar team behind the hit Avengers Academy Infinity Comic series, writer Anthony Oliveira and artist Pablo Collar. Also arriving just in time for Pride Month, Avengers Academy: Assemble #1 collects the first six issues of Oliveira’s Avengers Academy Infinity Comic series in print for the first time.
- Last’s year Pride special celebrated Mystique and Destiny’s marriage. Now, experience a new chapter in the iconic mutant couple’s decades-spanning romance that touches on parenthood and co-stars their son, Nightcrawler, by author Wyatt Kennedy and artist Bayleigh Underwood in her Marvel Comics debut.
- In another exciting Marvel Comics debut, writer Zoe Tunnell teams up with rising star Federica Mancin for a Black Cat heist gone haywire as the super thief finds herself alongside heavenly hero Sera in a dark battle against the fear-inducing demon D’Spayre.
- Interviews and insightful essays are also anticipated.
- Check out a parade of stunning covers by Lucas Werneck, Jan Bazaldua, Ernanda Souza, Luciano Vecchio, and Rickie Yagawa below, and preorder Marvel United: A Pride Special at your local comic shop ahead of its release on June 4th.
- Plus, Marvel promises the reveal of this year’s Pride variant covers in the weeks ahead.
