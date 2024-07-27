Robert Downey Jr. Returning to the MCU as Victor Von Doom in New “Avengers” Movies

In completely surprising and mind-bending news, Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Victor Von Doom in the Russo Brothers’ Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.
What’s Happening:
- During Marvel Studios’ Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Downey Jr. burst onto the stage dressed as the villainous Doctor Doom, where it was revealed that is exactly who he’ll be playing in the forthcoming movies.
- While we know Von Doom is set to appear in the newly titled Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, it’s unclear whether he may appear in Fantastic Four: First Steps (although a tease of his arrival certainly seems likely).
- Of course, Downey Jr. previously portrayed Tony Stark/Iron Man, the character that launched the MCU way back in 2008. He made his final appearance as the character in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.
- See the incredible moment that Downey Jr. revealed himself in the video below.
- It was also revealed that the Russo Brothers, who directed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, will be returning to direct the two new Avengers films.
- During the panel, it was also announced that the Fantastic Four will appear in both Avengers movies.
- Avengers: Doomsday is currently scheduled for release on May 1st, 2026, while Avengers: Secret Wars will release May 7th, 2027.