Robert Downey Jr. Returning to the MCU as Victor Von Doom in New “Avengers” Movies

In completely surprising and mind-bending news, Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Victor Von Doom in the Russo Brothers’ Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

During Marvel Studios’ Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con

While we know Von Doom is set to appear in the newly titled Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, it's unclear whether he may appear in Fantastic Four: First Steps

(although a tease of his arrival certainly seems likely). Of course, Downey Jr. previously portrayed Tony Stark/Iron Man, the character that launched the MCU way back in 2008. He made his final appearance as the character in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame .

. See the incredible moment that Downey Jr. revealed himself in the video below.