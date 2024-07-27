The Russo Brothers Officially Returning to Direct “Avengers: Doomsday” and “Avengers: Secret Wars”

Following a rumor that broke earlier this month, the Russo Brothers are officially returning to the MCU to direct the next two Avengers movies.

What’s Happening:

  • Anthony and Joe Russo, who directed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, have been confirmed to be directing the fifth and sixth Avengers films.
  • This confirmation happened during Marvel Studios’ Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con.
  • With this, we’ve learned that the previously titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, will now be known as Avengers: Doomsday.
  • This will be followed by the sixth movie, Avengers: Secret Wars, which will also be directed by the Russos.
  • During the panel, it was also announced that the Fantastic Four will appear in both Avengers movies.
  • Avengers: Doomsday is currently scheduled for release on May 1st, 2026, while Avengers: Secret Wars will release May 7th, 2027.

