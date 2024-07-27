Marvel at SDCC: “Fantastic Four: First Steps” Announced As Official Title For MCU’s First Fantastic Four Film

The San Diego Comic-Con Marvel panel shared the official title for the quartet’s first entry in the MCU. The new film will be released next July.

What’s Happening:

Marvel announced that the first Fantastic Four MCU entry will be titled Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Announced at the July 27th San Diego Comic-Con panel, fans in attendance had the opportunity to see concept footage of the yet to be filmed movie.

The cast of the upcoming film was on-stage when they shared the news with attendees of the Hall H hosted panel.

Fantastic Four: First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), Joseph Quinn (The Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing).

stars Pedro Pascal (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), Joseph Quinn (The Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing). Additionally, the film will feature Julia Garner (Alternate Silver Surfer), Ralph Ineson (Galactus), John Malkovich and Natasha Lyonne.

The Matt Shakman ( Wandavision

Also announced during the panel, Robert Downey Jr will return to Marvel as Victor Von Doom.

However, while we known Von Doom is set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, it’s unclear whether he may appear in First Steps (although a tease of his arrival certainly seems likely)

Check out a clip of the Fantastic Car flying across the stage.

Read More: