Marvel at SDCC: “Fantastic Four: First Steps” Announced As Official Title For MCU’s First Fantastic Four Film

The San Diego Comic-Con Marvel panel shared the official title for the quartet’s first entry in the MCU. The new film will be released next July.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel announced that the first Fantastic Four MCU entry will be titled Fantastic Four: First Steps.
- Announced at the July 27th San Diego Comic-Con panel, fans in attendance had the opportunity to see concept footage of the yet to be filmed movie.
- The cast of the upcoming film was on-stage when they shared the news with attendees of the Hall H hosted panel.
- Fantastic Four: First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), Joseph Quinn (The Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing).
- Additionally, the film will feature Julia Garner (Alternate Silver Surfer), Ralph Ineson (Galactus), John Malkovich and Natasha Lyonne.
- The Matt Shakman (Wandavision) directed movie went into production this summer. The film will be released on July 25th, 2025.
- Also announced during the panel, Robert Downey Jr will return to Marvel as Victor Von Doom.
- However, while we known Von Doom is set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, it’s unclear whether he may appear in First Steps (although a tease of his arrival certainly seems likely)
- Check out a clip of the Fantastic Car flying across the stage.
