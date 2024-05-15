Natasha Lyonne Joins the Cast of Marvel’s “The Fantastic Four”

Emmy nominee Natasha Lyonne is the latest to join the ever-growing cast of Marvel’s The Fantastic Four, according to TheWrap.
What’s Happening:
- Details regarding Lyonne’s role in the hotly anticipated superhero film are being kept under wraps at this time.
- Lyonne is known for a number of leading roles in TV series such as Poker Face, Russian Doll and Orange is the New Black.
- Matt Shakman (WandaVision) will direct The Fantastic Four, from a screenplay by Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer.
- Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) will play Reed Richards (AKA Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (The Crown) will play Sue Storm (AKA The Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) as Johnny Storm (AKA The Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) as Ben Grimm (AKA The Thing) will round out the team of heroes.
- Other recently announced additions to the cast include Julia Garner (Ozark) as an alternate version of Silver Surfer, Ralph Ineson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) as Galactus, Paul Walter Hauser (Inside Out 2) and John Malkovich (Being John Malkovich).
- Production on the new Marvel film is set to commence this summer.
- The Fantastic Four is set to hit theaters July 25th, 2025. For the latest on when you can expect to see upcoming Marvel projects, check out our MCU schedule page.