SDCC 2024: “Deadpool & Wolverine” Drones and Fireworks Display Celebrates Life, Teases “Fantastic Four”

Tonight after the Deadpool & Wolverine “Celebration of Life” panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Marvel Studios presented a jaw-dropping drones and fireworks show above Petco Park in Downtown San Diego.

In the embedded YouTube video below, you can watch as the drones form images of both Deadpool and Wolverine themselves, interspersed with fireworks set to music from the new film above the Southern California baseball stadium.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" drones / fireworks show with "Fantastic 4" post-credits scene – SDCC 2024:

Plus, at the end of the show, you’ll notice that this particular drone show contained a post-credits sequence of sorts– a tease for next year’s The Fantastic Four movie and a suggestion to attend the Marvel Studios panel on Saturday in Hall H. Apparently we will find out more about this highly anticipated upcoming superhero movie during Kevin Feige’s MCU presentation over the weekend.

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing exclusively in theaters.

Related stories: