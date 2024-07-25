Ultraman and Spider-Man Set To Team Up in New Japanese Manga

Spider-Man and Ultraman are joining forces for an epic manga adventure.
What’s Happening:
- During a presentation from VIZ Media at San Diego Comic-Con, a first-of-its-kind team up is happening in the pages of a Japanese Manga.
- Renowned character Ultraman and Marvel icon Spider-Man are teaming up for an all new adventure.
- Ultraman: Along Came A Spider-Man will follow the newly formed duo as they work to fight their own respective arch nemeses, Doctor Doom and Alien Mefilas.
- The new manga will be written by Shigenobu Matsumoto and drawn by Tomo Hirokawa.
- Chapters 1 and 2 will be released on August 13th in the US, with a complete print edition set to hit stores in summer of 2025.
- This new collaboration joins the already announced Ultraman x Avengers series, set to debut the same day.
