Ultraman and Spider-Man Set To Team Up in New Japanese Manga

Spider-Man and Ultraman are joining forces for an epic manga adventure.

What’s Happening:

During a presentation from VIZ Media at San Diego Comic-Con, a first-of-its-kind team up is happening in the pages of a Japanese Manga.

Renowned character Ultraman and Marvel

will follow the newly formed duo as they work to fight their own respective arch nemeses, Doctor Doom and Alien Mefilas. The new manga will be written by Shigenobu Matsumoto and drawn by Tomo Hirokawa.

Chapters 1 and 2 will be released on August 13th in the US, with a complete print edition set to hit stores in summer of 2025.

This new collaboration joins the already announced Ultraman x Avengers series, set to debut the same day.

