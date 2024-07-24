Marvel Announces Con-Exclusive Pin Giveaways For SDCC 2024

The Marvel booths at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend will be offering exclusive pins for fans.

What’s Happening:

During this weekend’s Comic Con, Marvel is giving away con-exclusive pins for those enjoying booth activities.

Pins will be given away daily from 9am-7pm on Thursday through Saturday and 9am-5pm on Sunday.

Pins are limited quantity and will be handed out first come, first served.

At Booth #2329, pins will be handed out at the Deadpool & Wolverine photo op, along with the Marvel Rivals Demo Station.

photo op, along with the Demo Station. At Booth #2519, pins will be handed out at the LEGO Marvel and X-Men ‘97 photo ops.

