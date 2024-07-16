Marvel Will Return to San Diego Comic-Con 2024 With Panels, Booths and More

Marvel is returning to San Diego Comic-Con, taking place July 25th–28th. There are exciting panels, signings, booths, giveaways, and more. Marvel shared the schedule of what can be expected.

What's Happening:

Thursday, July 25th

11:15am – 12:15pm PST in Room 20: Marvel Rivals: The Story, Art and Sound of the Game

Join the Marvel Rivals panel for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the next great Super Hero shooter game.

Get insights from the NetEase Games creative team, including Jinghua Duan (Lead Narrative Designer), Dino Ma (Art Director), and Donger Gan (Narrative Designer), along with the Marvel Games creative team: Danny Koo (Executive Producer), Dakota Maysonet (Creative Development Manager), and Dan LaDuca (Senior Art Director).

This panel will be moderated by Ryan Penagos (VP & Creative Executive of Digital Marketing) as the teams delve into the story, art, and sound design of the game. Expect exclusive reveals, including a new game trailer and special guest appearances!

6:30pm PST in Hall H: Marvel Studios: The Ultimate Deadpool and Wolverine Celebration of Life

Friday, July 26th

3:00pm – 4:00pm PST in Room 6DE: MARVEL FANFARE WITH C.B. CEBULSKI & KEVIN FEIGE

Marvel masters collide in an unprecedented meeting of page and screen!

Join Marvel Comics Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski and Marvel Studios’ President Kevin Feige as they discuss their mutual love for all things Marvel Comics along with some special surprise creators.

With decades of creative storytelling at the House of Ideas between them, there will be no shortage of insider insights and unheard comic book anecdotes that you can’t afford to miss.

And if that wasn’t enough – following the discussion, fans will receive an exclusive giveaway comic!

4:15pm – 5:15pm PST in Room 6DE: MARVEL COMICS: Next Big Thing

This is it, True Believers – the one you’ve been waiting for! Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski, VP of Digital Media & Creative Strategy Ryan Penagos – aka Agent M – and other Marvel guests are here for a glimpse into the future of your favorite heroes.

The world-shaking ramifications emanating from Blood Hunt will last for years to come, and fans can look no further than this panel for an exclusive glimpse at the new status quo in the wake of the bloodiest Marvel event ever.

Plus – Attendees who stay until the end will receive an exclusive giveaway comic book!

7:30pm – 9:00pm PST in Room 5AB: Deadpool Role-Plays the Marvel Universe! Ft. Glass Cannon Network

Mercs are disappearing, and Deadpool needs a team to help investigate.

Join The Glass Cannon Network and their special guests, as they play through an exciting new adventure for the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game!

They’ll look for clues, make some interesting career choices, and ignore plot holes in this hour-and-a-half special you won’t want to miss this.

Plus, you’ll want to hang around for the special giveaway at the end of the show!

Saturday, July 27th

3:00pm – 4:00pm PST in Room 6A: MARVEL COMICS: X-Men: From the Ashes

From the ashes – a new beginning! The Krakoan Age has come to an end, and the X-Men are entering a bold new era of storytelling as they find themselves once more navigating a world that hates and fears them.

So join Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski, Executive Editor X-traordinaire Tom Brevoort, and more mutant masterminds including Gail Simone (Uncanny X-Men), Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing (NYX), Mark Russell (X-Factor), and Declan Shalvey (Mystique) in this uncanny panel featuring first looks, behind-the-scenes reveals, and thrilling announcements! And be sure to stay until the end for the exclusive giveaway!

6:00pm – 7:00pm PST in Hall H: Marvel Studios Hall H Presentation

Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige and special guests provide an inside look at the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sunday, July 28th

10:00am – 11:00am PST in Room 6A: Women of Marvel

The Women of Marvel Panel returns to San Diego Comic-Con!

Talent from across the Marvel universe will assemble to talk about breaking in as a creative, building a career in nerd spaces, how fandom has changed, and being a part of Marvel’s 85-year legacy.

Join Marvel Studios producers and Marvel Comics creators as they talk about what’s next for them and for Marvel. And be sure to stay until the end for the exclusive giveaway!

Exhibition Floor:

This year Marvel will bring a brand-new booth (#2329) to the exhibition floor, bringing the best of Marvel’s comics, games, movies and more with games demos, costumes from Marvel Studios’ hit movies, photo ops and more! Comics readers can also check out the Marvel Unlimited app, with a special sign-up gift for anyone who subscribes on the show floor.

Marvel is also bringing more con-exclusive giveaways than ever before, with fan rewards for every activity they participate in around the Marvel booth! There will be a con exclusive pin for: taking a picture at the Deadpool & Wolverine photo opportunity; playing through the demo of the highly anticipated Marvel Rivals game, provided by NetEase Games and Marvel Games; and special X-Men ’97 and Spider-Man photo ops at the LEGO Marvel experience (#2519), where Marvel and LEGO are teaming up to bring scenes straight out of the Marvel Universe built by LEGO artists along with a look at Marvel x LEGO kits. Check out a sneak preview of the con-exclusive pins, and keep an eye out for the reveal of the final two!

And if attendees can't make it into Marvel's panels, Marvel will be recapping the biggest highlights and news on stage in Marvel's booth #2329, bringing fans the best of the Marvel Universe with signings and conversations with Marvel artists, writers, and producers, along with other special guests in behind-the-scenes looks at Marvel's comics, games, animated series and movies.