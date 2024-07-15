Marvel’s Kevin Feige Confrims Second Hall H Panel For San Diego Comic-Con

It is a week and a half away from both San Diego Comic-Con and the premiere of Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine. Marvel Studios President and Producer Kevin Feige shared more information in a new interview about what fanboys attending the event can expect.

What’s Happening:

With the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con and release of Deadpool & Wolverine, which is poised to have the biggest domestic debut for an R-rated movie ever, Feige shared more information on what fans attending the event can expect from Marvel’s Hall H presentations.

Deadpool & Wolverine is the first R-rated film within the MCU.

is the first R-rated film within the MCU. Feige confirmed that Marvel will have two presentations in Hall H. Saturday marks their traditional panel highlighting upcoming movies and celebrating the history of the MCU. For the first time ever, Marvel will be in Hall H on Thursday. The Thursday presentation, which happens to be on the eve of Deadpool & Wolverine’ s release, will be all about the upcoming film. Hall H will house Shawn Levy, Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, and Kevin Feige.

Being asked about Marvel's future, specifically if the MCU will continue to explore edgier themes, Feige emphasized that Marvel spans all types of tones and genres. He continued saying "I think it gets a lot of attention that this is our first R-rated movie, but it is the third R-rated Deadpool movie, so we wanted to stay true to what Ryan has built over those last couple of movies and we weren't going to undo that. I will say — Hugh and Ryan have talked about this — and I think people can tell from the trailer and from the press tour so far, yes, it's R-rated, yes there's some language and blood, but the film is incredibly emotional."

The executive also took the time to describe how Marvel is trying to re-engage moviegoers into the MCU. Feige expressed that he does not believe superhero films are a genre. Marvel is focusing on making films and forms of entertainment that you can’t get from social media to get people back into theatres. Continuing, he emphasized the importance of storytelling above all else.

This sentiment is why he believes Iron Man was such a success for the company. It was never about utilizing IP to engage audiences, it was about using IP to tell an incredible and engaging story. He believes Guardians of the Galaxy is another perfect example of this strategy.

Additionally, Feige shared his excitement for the Hall H presentation, stating "We build movie schedules oftentimes, and obviously the pandemic and the strike that threw a wrench into it for a few years. But what we're able to do this time is to get back to literally designing our film schedules around what we would have ready to show at Comic-Con — to announce and set the expectations and the tonality of what's to come over the next couple of years. And that starts in Hall H. I think Hall H has become such an iconic venue that people who've never been to Comic-Con know what Hall H is or know that Hall H stands for the unveiling of important, fun pop culture moments."

