FX to Once Again Take Over San Diego Comic-Con with Activations Inspired by Popular Shows

FX is set to return to San Diego Comic-Con this year, bringing some of its most popular shows to life with some special pop-ups, according to RCR News Media.
What’s Happening:
- Four popular FX shows will come to life at San Diego Comic-Con from July 25th-28th.
- Fans will be able to stop by FX’s The Bear Restaurant Pop-Up, descent through spine-chilling moments from the American Horror Story universe on the FX Fearless Hellevator, and pose for photos at Paddy’s Pub from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and the Vampire Residence from What We Do in the Shadows.
- FX’s The Bear Restaurant Pop-Up: Step into the interior of The Bear restaurant, where fans will be served up a daily chef’s special featuring exclusive merch, while supplies last.
- FX Fearless Hellevator: Take a ride through twelve spine-chilling moments from the American Horror Story universe and get a glimpse into the world of Grotesquerie, the new Ryan Murphy horror series premiering this fall.
- It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia – Paddy’s Pub: Pose for photos outside The Gang’s beloved Irish bar.
- What We Do in the Shadows – Vampire Residence: Visit the vampire’s Staten Island mansion for a spooky photo op complete with props from the series.
- The activations will be available at the following dates and times:
- Thursday, July 25th – 11am-6pm
- Friday, July 26th – 10am-6pm
- Saturday, July 27th – 10am-6pm
- Sunday, July 28th – 11am-4pm
- You actually won’t need a Comic-Con badge to attend the FX activations, but they are likely to draw massive crowds at the Hilton Bayfront Lawn adjacent to the San Diego Convention Center.