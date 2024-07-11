Disney at San Diego Comic-Con: Full Schedule (So Far) of Disney Related Presentations

Schedules have begun to be released for San Diego Comic-Con, taking place Wednesday, July 24th through Sunday, July 28th at the San Diego Convention Center. So far, the schedule for Thursday, July 25th has been shared. Here’s a look at the various Disney related panels taking place at the event.

Keep an eye on this post, as it will be updated as more of the schedule is released over the weekend.

Thursday, July 25th

10:00 a.m. – Illustrating Disney Magic: Rick Law (Room 32AB) Dive into the captivating world of illustrator/producer Rick Law, whose iconic illustrations have graced Disney Home Video covers for decades and instantly spark cherished memories. Rick shares the design process and his personal history behind these timeless covers while also shedding light on his diverse career in the entertainment industry. Moderated by Jeff DePaoli ( Dizney Coast to Coast Podcast ).

(Room 32AB) 10:00 a.m. – Marvel : Past, Present, and Future from Abrams (Room 28DE) Acclaimed creators John Jennings ( Marvel Super Stories ), Chris Ryall ( Mighty Marvel Calendar Book, A Visual History ), Rick Parker (formerly of Marvel Comics), and Ryan Meinerding (Marvel Studios’ head of visual development) explore the history of Marvel superheroes, their own personal histories working on Marvel’s acclaimed heroes, and how Marvel's past influences its future. These creators will be joined by Abrams staff Andrew Smith (senior vice president, publisher, children’s books), Connor Leonard (editor), and Charles Kochman (editor-in-chief, Abrams ComicArts), with Sven Larsen (vice president, licensed publishing, Marvel’s licensing team).

(Room 28DE) 11:15 a.m. – 10th Annual Musical Anatomy of a Superhero Along with Heroes (Indigo Ballroom) Award-winning composers Rob Simonson ( Deadpool & Wolverine ), Christopher Lennertz ( Gen V , The Boys ), Leopold Ross ( Shogun ), Michael Abels ( Star Wars : The Acolyte ), and Sherri Chung ( Gremlins ) discuss their scores with clips and conversations moderated by Oscar Award–winning composer Michael Giacchino ( Spider-Man: Far from Home ). Introductions by Ray Costa (Costa Comm. producer/consultant).

(Indigo Ballroom) 11:15 a.m. – Marvel Rivals: The Story, Art, and Sound of the Game (Ballroom 20) The Marvel Rivals panel gives an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the next great superhero shooter game. Get insights from the NetEase Games creative team, including Jinghua Duan (lead narrative designer), Dino Ma (art director), and Donger Gan (narrative designer), along with the Marvel Games creative team: Danny Koo (executive producer), Dakota Maysonet (creative development manager), and Dan LaDuca (senior art director) as they delve into the story, art, and sound design of the game. Moderated by Ryan Penagos (VP & creative executive of digital marketing at Marvel). Expect exclusive reveals, including a new game trailer and special panelist appearances!

(Ballroom 20) 12:00 p.m. – Science of Futurama Good news, everyone! The Planet Express gang has been delivering hilarious and heartwarming adventures for 25 years, bringing with it all sorts of sci-fi hijinks. How possible are some of these thirtieth-century developments? Cryogenics! Interplanetary and interdimensional space travel! Mutants! Old New York under New New York! Time travel! Nibbler! Seymour! Panelists will tackle all these and more with their Professor Farnsworth–level brains. They include Dan Vebber ( Futurama co-executive producer), Jeff Westbrook ( Futurama writer and story editor), Sydney Hamilton Star Warsologies podcast, Star Wars Insider magazine). What about Zoidberg?

1:45 p.m. – Unveiling the V FX Magic: 20th Century Studios' Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Delve into the technical and human elements that created the visual effects masterpiece – Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes with some of the best VFX talent in the business. Lead cast members Freya Allen ( The Witcher ), Kevin Durand ( X-Men Origins: Wolverine ), Owen Teague ( It ), and Peter Macon ( The Orville ) alongside Halon Entertainment visualization supervisor Casey Pyke ( The Batman ), Wētā FX visual effects supervisor Erik Winquist ( Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ), and one of the film’s editors, Dan Zimmerman ( The Maze Runner franchise), as well as some very special surprise panelists unveil the VFX magic behind the majestic beasts and battles in bringing director Wes Ball’s vision to life.

2:15 p.m. – Percy Jackson and the Olympians The Disney+ Percy Jackson and the Olympians will make its debut at Comic-Con with an epic panel filled with behind-the-scenes stories and secrets from the set. Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), and Jonathan E. Steinberg (co-creator, executive producer) and Dan Shotz (executive producer) reflect on the triumphant first season, discuss bringing the iconic characters to life, answer burning questions during an exclusive fan Q&A session, and take a look back at moments from production and the global launch of the series. Whether you’re a mortal or a demigod, let’s celebrate all things Percy Jackson and the Olympians !

3:30 p.m. – What We Do in the Shadows ' Farewell Tour Kick-Off (Hall H) You are summoned to join America’s favorite vampire roommates as they kick off their farewell tour at Comic-Con! Join the cast and producers for a high-spirited conversation, and be among the first to see a brand-new episode from the sixth and final season. The first five seasons of the hit FX award-winning comedy are available to stream on Hulu

4:15 p.m. – Star Wars: Stories from a Galaxy Far, Far Away From The High Republic to the Age of Rebellion, join storytellers of all kinds in this epic celebration of creativity across the Star Wars Galaxy, with exciting reveals from upcoming books, comics, and games. Moderated by Patton Oswalt, this panel will bring together writers, artists, and actors from across the Star Wars Galaxy, including the voice cast behind the upcoming open-world scoundrel adventure Star Wars Outlaws : Humberly Gonzalez (Kay Vess), Jay Rincon (ND-5), and legendary Star Wars voice actor Dee Bradley Baker (Nix, Star Wars Rebels , Star Wars: The Clone Wars , Star Wars: The Bad Batch ). Attendees can also expect a sneak peek at what is next for upcoming Star Wars books and comics from Justina Ireland ( Defy the Storm ; Mission to Disaster ), Tessa Gratton ( Temptation of the Force ), and Cavan Scott ( Star Wars: The High Republic: Children of the Storm ).

6:00 p.m. – The Her Universe Fashion Show (Harbor Ballroom) Ashley Eckstein (Her Universe founder and voice of Ahsoka

