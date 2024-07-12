Happy Early Intergalactic Friendship Day! – Celebrate Geek Unity at San Diego Comic-Con with “Doctor Who” and “Star Trek”

In an effort to foster a fellowship, the sci-fi executive producers will share the stage at San Diego Comic Con.

What’s Happening:

Variety

Davies and Kurtzman are executive producers and showrunners of Doctor Who and the Star Trek TV universe, respectively.

and the TV universe, respectively. The panel will be held on Saturday, July 27th at San Diego Comic-Con, which is the largest fan gathering in North America.

It will also kick start the celebration of the first “Intergalactic Friendship Day” on July 30th, which was created by the franchises to help bring together their fandoms.

Additionally, a gallery experience celebrating the two fandoms and franchises is coming to the Gaslamp Quarter of San Diego during Comic-Con. The showcase will feature original costumes and props from both franchises. Attendees will also find photo opportunities and friendship bracelet giveaways.

Checkout the instagram teaser for the panel and celebration below:

