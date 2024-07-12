Happy Early Intergalactic Friendship Day! – Celebrate Geek Unity at San Diego Comic-Con with “Doctor Who” and “Star Trek”

In an effort to foster a fellowship, the sci-fi executive producers will share the stage at San Diego Comic Con.

What’s Happening:

  • Variety reports that Russell T Davies and Alex Kurtzman will appear in a panel together at Comic Con.
  • Davies and Kurtzman are executive producers and showrunners of Doctor Who and the Star Trek TV universe, respectively.
  • The panel will be held on Saturday, July 27th at San Diego Comic-Con, which is the largest fan gathering in North America.
  • It will also kick start the celebration of the first “Intergalactic Friendship Day” on July 30th, which was created by the franchises to help bring together their fandoms.
  • Additionally, a gallery experience celebrating the two fandoms and franchises is coming to the Gaslamp Quarter of San Diego during Comic-Con. The showcase will feature original costumes and props from both franchises. Attendees will also find photo opportunities and friendship bracelet giveaways.
  • Checkout the instagram teaser for the panel and celebration below:

