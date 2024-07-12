Hulu’s Animayhem Announces Activation for San Diego Comic Con

Hulu’s Animayhem is heading back to San Diego Comic Con with a factory of animated favorites.
What’s Happening:
- Collider reports on a new Hulu Animayhem activation heading to SDCC this year.
- Futurama, Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons, Family Guy, and more will all be on display with various immersive activities and collectible memorabilia.
- Amidst the Hulu factory will be a celebration of Family Guy’s best cutaway gags, a look into the Slurm Factory from Futurama, a Hit-Monkey themed scavenger hunt, and Solar Opposites’ Gobbler stress test.
- This animated activation will be open starting July 25th and run through the end of the convention on July 28th.
More Comic Con News:
- Find Your Marvel Superhero Strength at SDCC with Chronicle Books
- Disney at San Diego Comic-Con: Full Schedule (So Far) of Disney Related Presentations
- Checkout the Exclusive Disney and Star Wars FiGPiNs Coming to San Diego Comic Con
- Flight Number #5241 to Funkoville International Airport is Now Boarding – Checkout Comic Con's Exclusive Funko Pop! Figures
- SDCC 2024 – "Star Wars: Stories from A Galaxy Far, Far Away" Panel to Be Moderated by Comedian Patton Oswalt
- A.V.A. Fest From ABC's "Abbott Elementary" Is Coming to San Diego Comic Con
- “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” Coming to San Diego Comic-Con