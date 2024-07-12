Hulu’s Animayhem Announces Activation for San Diego Comic Con

Hulu’s Animayhem is heading back to San Diego Comic Con with a factory of animated favorites.

What’s Happening:

Collider reports

Futurama, Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons, Family Guy, and more will all be on display with various immersive activities and collectible memorabilia.

Amidst the Hulu factory will be a celebration of Family Guy ’s best cutaway gags, a look into the Slurm Factory from Futurama , a Hit-Monkey themed scavenger hunt, and Solar Opposites ’ Gobbler stress test.

’s best cutaway gags, a look into the Slurm Factory from , a themed scavenger hunt, and ’ Gobbler stress test. This animated activation will be open starting July 25th and run through the end of the convention on July 28th.

More Comic Con News: