Hulu’s Animayhem Announces Activation for San Diego Comic Con

Hulu’s Animayhem is heading back to San Diego Comic Con with a factory of animated favorites.

What’s Happening:

  • Collider reports on a new Hulu Animayhem activation heading to SDCC this year.
  • Futurama, Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons, Family Guy, and more will all be on display with various immersive activities and collectible memorabilia.

  • Amidst the Hulu factory will be a celebration of Family Guy’s best cutaway gags, a look into the Slurm Factory from Futurama, a Hit-Monkey themed scavenger hunt, and Solar Opposites’ Gobbler stress test.
  • This animated activation will be open starting July 25th and run through the end of the convention on July 28th.

