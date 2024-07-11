Checkout the Exclusive Disney and Star Wars FiGPiNs Coming to San Diego Comic Con

The popular pin makers are back at San Diego Comic Con! A new year brings new exclusives, so let’s check them out.

What’s Happening:

The Unofficial SDCC Blog

With several Star Wars

At the company's own booth (#405), fans of Disney will find: Disney’s Kingdom Hearts 2 – Donald Duck – Glow-in-the-dark (1709) (500 units) Disney’s Lilo & Stitch – Stitch XL (X75 +LX15) (500 Units)

Star Wars fans will be particularly spoiled this year. At the LUCAS PAVILION booth (2913-D), fans will find the Star Wars Dark Side Deluxe Box Set – (1716-1720 + #L108) (500 units) and a new Sith Mystery Pin Series.

In addition to these items, three other exclusives will be available. These include:

Return of the Jedi – Force Ghost Anakin Skywalker – Glow-in-the-dark (1564) (1000 Units)

The Phantom Menace – Jar Jar Binks (1738) (500 units)

Star Wars Rebels – Fifth Brother Inquisitor (1634) (500 units)

Read More: