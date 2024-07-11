Find Your Marvel Superhero Strength at SDCC with Chronicle Books

For the 16th year in a row, Chronicle Books will appear at this year's San Diego Comic Con. Arriving with them are some exciting new promotions.

What’s Happening:

This year, Chronicle Books (Booth #1508) is bringing the workout to San Diego Comic Con.

Attendees will get first access to their new Marvel Fitness Deck. The 50 card pack, which officially releases on August 6th, contains exercises from Marvel’s iconic superheroes including Spider-Man, Ms. Marvel and the Hulk. The deck is intended to make exercise accessible to Marvel fans of all ages and ranges of motion. The classically illustrated card collection was created by Robyn Warren, M.S. Ed. of Geek Girl Strong.

Those who purchase the pack at Comic Con will receive a complimentary branded cooling towel while supplies last.

Warren will also host the “Wellness for Geeks Who Sit” panel. The workshop, which takes place Saturday from 4PM-5PM at Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, will showcase how gamers, writers, cosplayers, artists, and those who spend a lot of time at their desk can address the aches and pains while seated. The event is accessible for all ages and body types.

Other promotions from Chronicle Books include items from Star Wars and Inside Out 2! Checkout the full flier for the booth below:

