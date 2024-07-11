“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” Coming to San Diego Comic-Con

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is coming to San Diego Comic-Con. This will give fans the opportunity to engage with filmmakers, artists and talent that created this film.

What's Happening:

20th Century Studios’ summer epic action-adventure, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes , will reign at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con International.

, will reign at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con International. Fans in San Diego will have multiple opportunities to engage with filmmakers, artists and talent that created this masterpiece.

Enter The Forbidden Zone! The Planet of the Apes Experience:

WHEN: Thursday, July 25 – Sunday, July 28 | 10am-7pm daily; 10am-2pm (Sunday only)

WHAT: Dive into six decades of one of the world’s most popular and thought-provoking franchises with this immersive exhibition of costumes, comics, props, and so much more from the beloved Planet of The Apes series. Go behind-the-scenes on the latest hit film Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and relive some of the best moments and most compelling characters that have graced both page and screen since the dramatic cinematic debut of Planet of the Apes in 1968.

series. Go behind-the-scenes on the latest hit film Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and relive some of the best moments and most compelling characters that have graced both page and screen since the dramatic cinematic debut of in 1968. WHERE: San Diego Wine & Culinary Center (across the street from the Convention Ctr) 200 W. Harbor Drive, San Diego

Unveiling the VFX magic: 20th Century Studios’ Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Panel:

WHEN: Thursday, July 25 | 1:45pm

WHAT: Delve into the technical and human elements that created the visual effects masterpiece – Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes – with some of the best VFX talent in the business! Join lead cast members Freya Allen ( The Witcher ), Kevin Durand ( X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Strain ), Owen Teague ( It & It Chapter Two, The Stand ) and Peter Macon ( The Orville, Family Guy ) alongside Halon Entertainment visualization supervisor Casey Pyke ( The Batman, The Suicide Squad ), Wētā FX visual effects supervisor Erik Winquist ( Avatar, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ) and one of the film’s editors, Dan Zimmerman ( The Christmas Chronicles, The Maze Runner franchise), as they unveil the VFX magic behind the majestic beasts and battles in bringing director Wes Ball’s vision to life.

– with some of the best VFX talent in the business! Join lead cast members Freya Allen ( ), Kevin Durand ( ), Owen Teague ( ) and Peter Macon ( ) alongside Halon Entertainment visualization supervisor Casey Pyke ( ), Wētā FX visual effects supervisor Erik Winquist ( ) and one of the film’s editors, Dan Zimmerman ( franchise), as they unveil the VFX magic behind the majestic beasts and battles in bringing director Wes Ball’s vision to life. WHERE: Room 6A

Artist Dylan Cole Poster Signing:

There are two opportunities to meet SteelBook artist, Academy Award nominated Dylan Cole and get an exclusive Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes SDCC poster signed.

SDCC poster signed. WHEN: Friday, July 26 | 11:00am

WHERE: San Diego Wine & Culinary Center (across the street from the Convention Ctr) 200 W. Harbor Drive, San Diego

WHEN: Friday, July 26 | 3:00pm

WHERE: On the SDCC Show Floor @ the Disney+ Hulu