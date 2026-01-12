Budget Goes Overboard: Disney Adventure Allegedly Cost Nearly Double its Original Budget

The ship will begin sailing out of Singapore this March.

While Disney thought they got a steal when purchasing a half built cruise ship, according to a new article by Washington Square Journal, the Disney Adventure was a much larger expense than originally anticipated.

What’s Happening:

This March, Disney Cruise Line is launching a brand new ship in Singapore, bringing in tons of firsts for the Disney Experiences offering.

Including the first roller coaster aboard a Disney Cruise Line ship, the Disney Adventure stands as a unique offering to fans looking to embark on an open sea vacation.

One of the most unique parts about the Disney Adventure is its origin.

Originally ordered in 2016 as the Global Dream for Genting Hong Kong’s Dream Cruises, the ship’s construction abruptly halted in 2018 after financial issues prevented the ship from being complete.

Come 2022, Disney purchased the ship for a mere $40 million, with the company anticipating about $1 billion to complete the vessel.

But apparently Disney bit off more than they could chew.

As Imagineering made their way through the half complete ship, built for gambling mind you, the undertaking was much larger to retrofit into a family entertainment space.

Ripping apart large portions of the interior structure, Disney spent years figuring out how to fit in the magic Disney Cruise Line is known for.

Former Imagineer Justin Newton described the experience as “trying to turn a Honda into a Hummer.”

While the Disney Adventure was meant to be a big budget saving measure, standing as the largest and “most immersive” offering to date, the final total sits in the $1.8 billion range.

This includes moving steel girders to create massive amounts of space for the ship's large Marvel Stunt show, and the massive spaces Disney Cruise Line is known for.

While Disney Imagineering President Bruce Vaugn still maintains that the ship saved Disney tons of time and resources as opposed to being built in house, the Disney Destiny allegedly cost the company $1.1 billion to build from scratch.

Disney also faced a unique challenge, introducing their first journey with no ports of call.

The ship needed to be the destination and the journey, leading to Disney taking massive risks when creating the new ship.

This includes the first Disney Castle at seas, the at sea theme park Marvel Landing, the teen and tween San Fransokyo Street club, and so much more.

Disney Experiences continue to be the biggest source of profit for the house of mouse, it makes sense that they continue to invest massive amounts of money to bring these offerings to guests around the world.

We will have to wait and see how Disney’s first retrofitted cruiseliner stacks up when it embarks on its maiden voyage on March 10th.

The Disney Cruise Line expansion is part of massive investment of $60 billion through 2033, which includes expansion at every theme park resort around the world.

