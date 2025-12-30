Behind A Most Magical Christmas: A Detailed Look at Selfridges and Disney's Massive Collaboration

The pair of brands have been partners since the 1950s.

Disney and Selfridges massive collaboration is here, and The Walt Disney Company is giving fans a look at how the massive A Most Magical Christmas campaign came to be.

What’s Happening:

Back in September, Disney Parks Blog announced that British luxury department store Selfridges and Disney were teaming up for a new collaboration.

Titled A Most Magical Christmas, the two-years-in-the-making partnership was created to pay homage to the history between the brands that dates back to the 1950s.

The Walt Disney Company recently gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the collaboration with Claire Terry, the Senior Vice President of Disney Consumer Products EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Asia).

While there was plenty to learn from the interview, here are some of the main takeaways.

Selfridges was chosen for its iconic status, fashion leadership, and strong Gen Z appeal.

What began in 2023 as a window concept evolved into a 360-degree campaign, one of Disney’s most ambitious to date.

Highlights included an 11-metre castle façade, 30 Disney-inspired windows, bespoke shopping bags, and 80+ brand collaborations.

The campaign united teams across Disney, including Imagineering, Parks, Studios, Theatrical Group, and Disney+.

It built on a historic Disney–Selfridges relationship dating back to the mid-20th century.

A Most Magical Christmas was Selfridges’ first collaborative Christmas campaign and its largest façade installation in over 50 years.

Immersive experiences included light and music shows, interactive windows, in-store takeovers, a pop-up Disney Store, and live theatrical moments.

Designer collaborations balanced innovation with brand heritage, engaging Gen Z through fashion-forward, authentic collections.

Disney’s world renowned storytelling, characters, and innovation make it a powerful and enduring partnership for brands.

Experiential retail is central to Disney’s EMEA strategy, driving strong engagement, footfall, and sales.

The campaign demonstrated Disney’s ability to engage with local communities as a massive global brand.

Looking ahead, Disney Consumer Products EMEA plans further innovation, including a Formula 1 partnership launching in 2026.

While this is just a taste of the interview, you can read the full interview on the official The Walt Disney Company website.

