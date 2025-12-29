2025 Most Fascinating Disney People

These nine finalists will be joined by our Disney Person of the Year (to be revealed on December 30th).

Each year, we share our picks for the Most Fascinating Disney People — featuring folks from across The Walt Disney Company and its properties. Below are the nine finalists, with the Disney Person of the Year set to be revealed on December 30th.

Malachi Barton

It’s becoming increasingly difficult to imagine Disney Branded Television without Malachi Barton. Audiences have literally grown up with him through projects like Stuck in the Middle, Villains of Valley View, and Under Wraps, but 2025 marked a turning point in his career. As one of the leads in Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, Barton stepped confidently into franchise-anchor territory, helping propel the next era of Disney’s wildly successful musical universe.

Following the film’s release, Barton crisscrossed the country with his castmates on the Worlds Collide tour, further cementing his connection with fans. Rather than slowing down, he accelerated — landing roles in the upcoming Camp Rock 3 and the new series Coven Academy. Despite spending most of his life in the public eye, Barton has earned a reputation as one of Disney’s genuinely kind and grounded young stars, making his continued success feel both earned and refreshing.

Rosalyn Durant

The launch of ESPN’s revamped direct-to-consumer app was one of the most transformative moments in the company’s recent history — but technology alone doesn’t define ESPN. Sports do. And ensuring ESPN remains the global leader in live sports is Rosalyn Durant, Executive Vice President of Programming & Acquisitions.

Over the past year, Durant helped secure a slate of major deals that reshaped ESPN’s future, including WWE Premium Live Events on the ESPN app, a new MLB agreement featuring MLB.TV access and local rights for select teams, and the headline-grabbing acquisition of NFL Media in exchange for an equity stake in ESPN itself. Few executives have a résumé that bridges content, operations, and innovation as seamlessly as Durant. Her earlier leadership roles at Walt Disney World — overseeing Disney Springs, the Water Parks, and ESPN Wide World of Sports — proved invaluable during moments like the NBA Bubble, which preserved an entire season of basketball under unprecedented circumstances.

Known throughout the company as a mentor and forward-thinking leader, Durant is helping guide ESPN through a rapidly evolving media landscape — and doing so with confidence and clarity.

Dan Fogelman

Disney audiences were first introduced to Dan Fogelman through his writing work on Cars, Bolt, and Tangled, but his career has never followed a straight line. After creating cult-favorite ABC series like The Neighbors and Galavant, Fogelman found massive mainstream success with This Is Us, one of the most acclaimed dramas of its era.

Now back under the Disney umbrella, Fogelman is enjoying a creative renaissance. As a producer on Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building and the creator of the hit series Paradise, he continues to prove his versatility across comedy, mystery, and emotional drama. With an upcoming NFL-themed project in development at Hulu, Fogelman remains one of Disney’s most intriguing storytellers — a creative force unafraid to take risks, yet remarkably consistent in delivering stories that resonate.

Maia Kealoha

At just eight years old, Maia Kealoha became one of the breakout stars of 2025 thanks to her unforgettable performance as Lilo in Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch. Cast through an open call when she was only five, Kealoha brought authenticity, heart, and cultural pride to an iconic role — helping the film become a global blockbuster.

Her impact extended far beyond the screen. In June 2025, Hawai‘i County officially proclaimed June 3 as “Maia Kealoha Day,” honoring both her achievement and her positive influence on the community. Since then, Kealoha has guest-starred on Electric Bloom and served as a correspondent for the Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade. With a Lilo & Stitch sequel already in development, Kealoha’s journey is just beginning — and Disney may have found its next generational star.

Thomas Mazloum

In what could have been a quieter year for Disney Parks, Disneyland’s 70th anniversary celebration became one of 2025’s defining moments — thanks in large part to Thomas Mazloum. Arriving from Disney Signature Experiences just ahead of the milestone, Mazloum quickly established himself as a visible, energetic leader with a deep respect for Disneyland’s legacy.

Under his guidance, the resort launched the ambitious “70 Happiest Hours” initiative, a full-court press of community engagement, media moments, and fan celebration. Just as importantly, Disneyland used the anniversary to look forward, revealing early groundwork for the next phase of resort expansion, including a new parking structure and eastside entrance. With major transformation ahead for the Disneyland Resort, Mazloum is already laying the foundation for its future — while honoring the past.

Rick Riordan

The biggest success story for Disney Branded Television on Disney+ remains Percy Jackson & the Olympians, adapted from the beloved novels by Rick Riordan. What sets this project apart is Riordan’s hands-on involvement. Rather than simply licensing his work, Riordan has remained deeply engaged, ensuring the spirit of the books carries through every medium — even when changes are needed to serve television storytelling.

At the same time, Riordan hasn’t slowed down as an author. In 2025, he released The Court of the Dead, co-written with Mark Oshiro, which debuted as an instant bestseller. Balancing creative stewardship with new literary success, Riordan continues to prove why his voice — and his worlds — remain so essential to Disney’s storytelling ecosystem.

Joe Schott

Joe Schott’s appointment as President of Disney Signature Experiences marked a significant moment for the division, punctuated by the launch of the Disney Destiny. But that achievement is only the latest chapter in a remarkable 40-year Disney career.

Schott has spent decades shaping Disney experiences across the globe, serving as a leader at Walt Disney World, Walt Disney Attractions Japan, Disneyland Paris (as Chief Operating Officer), and Shanghai Disney Resort (as President). Few executives understand Disney’s culture — and how it translates across continents — as deeply as Schott. While many domestic fans may only now be learning his name, his return to the U.S. places him in a position to shape Disney’s premium experiences for years to come.



Freya Skye

It’s been a while since Disney could truly claim a homegrown pop star — but Freya Skye may change that. Already a fan favorite from Zombies 4, Skye broke out in the music world this year with her single “silent treatment,” which became a viral sensation, earning more than two million streams in just three days.

After joining the Worlds Collide tour, Skye announced her own headlining tour for 2026 — which sold out in seconds. Unlike many former Disney stars who found pop success after leaving the company, Skye is building her music career while still firmly within the Disney ecosystem. Her talent is undeniable, and 2025 may well be remembered as the year Disney found its next true crossover star.

Mariana van Zeller

Is there a bigger flex than winning so many Emmys you can’t physically hold them all? That was the scene at the News & Documentary Emmys this year, where Mariana van Zeller continued her extraordinary award-winning run.

The Portuguese-born journalist is the host and executive producer of National Geographic’s Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller, now in its fifth season. A Peabody Award winner and one of nonfiction television’s most fearless voices, van Zeller continues to pull back the curtain on global black markets, trafficking networks, and illicit economies with compassion, rigor, and courage. In an era when factual storytelling matters more than ever, van Zeller stands as one of Disney’s most vital journalistic voices.



Who will be our Disney Person of the Year? Stay tuned!