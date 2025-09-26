Memory Making Merch: Disney Parks Items Land at Selfridges London
After announcing a first-of-its-kind Christmas collaboration, Disney and Selfridges have teamed up again to showcase Disney Parks merchandise.
What’s Happening:
- For many Disney fans around the world, shopping for Disney Parks merchandise remains a privilege to those who live within driving distance.
- But now, thanks to Disney Parks Blog, we have a first look at a brand new retail destination inside Selfridges London built to showcase Disney Parks exclusive items.
- The new section features Disney Parks merchandise collections from Walt Disney World, Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris, Shanghai Disney Resort, and Tokyo Disney Resort.
- The last being particularly interesting, as Disney does not own or operate Tokyo Disney.
- Shoppable collections include:
- Celebrate Happy (Disneyland 70th) – Starting October 2nd, pick up collectible pins, create-your-own-headbands and more!
- Walt Disney World – Shop the Parks Life collection and Loungefly bags inspired by Disney’s largest resort. You’ll also find an assortment of holiday merchandise and ornaments.
- Disneyland Paris – Shop limited-edition collectibles, pins and gifts inspired by the resort’s European influences.
- Shanghai Disney Resort – Find fan-favorite merchandise, seasonal exclusives, and more.
- Tokyo Disney Resort and Disney Store Japan – You’ll find highly sought after plush, character items, and festive keychains.
- Disney’s UK fans will also find a selection of park-exclusive items available on DisneyStore.co.uk.
- Shoppers worldwide will also find items on selfridge.com.
A Most Magical Christmas:
- Disney and Selfridges are bringing a new meaning to Christmas this year with a first-of-its-kind collaboration between the two brands.
- Titled A Most Magical Christmas, the two-years-in-the-making partnership is set to pay homage to the history between the brands that dates back to the 1950s.
- While the brands haven’t revealed any images of the upcoming collaboration, A Most Magical Christmas is set to debut on November 6th.
- The celebration will be taking place at Selfridges London, Manchester, and Birmingham stores as well as Selfridges.com.
- The festivities will include more than 60 brand collaborations, 18 decorated Disney windows, an in-store facade, and two unique iterations of the iconic Selfridges yellow bag.
