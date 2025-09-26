Memory Making Merch: Disney Parks Items Land at Selfridges London

Explore collections of merchandise from Disney resorts around the world.

After announcing a first-of-its-kind Christmas collaboration, Disney and Selfridges have teamed up again to showcase Disney Parks merchandise.

For many Disney fans around the world, shopping for Disney Parks merchandise remains a privilege to those who live within driving distance.

But now, thanks to Disney Parks Blog,

The new section features Disney Parks merchandise collections from Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort Disneyland Paris

The last being particularly interesting, as Disney does not own or operate Tokyo Disney.

Shoppable collections include: Celebrate Happy (Disneyland 70th) – Starting October 2nd, pick up collectible pins, create-your-own-headbands and more! Walt Disney World – Shop the Parks Life collection and Loungefly bags inspired by Disney’s largest resort. You’ll also find an assortment of holiday merchandise and ornaments. Disneyland Paris – Shop limited-edition collectibles, pins and gifts inspired by the resort’s European influences. Shanghai Disney Resort – Find fan-favorite merchandise, seasonal exclusives, and more. Tokyo Disney Resort and Disney Store Japan – You’ll find highly sought after plush, character items, and festive keychains.

Disney’s UK fans will also find a selection of park-exclusive items available on DisneyStore.co.uk

Disney and Selfridges are bringing a new meaning to Christmas this year with a first-of-its-kind collaboration between the two brands.

Titled A Most Magical Christmas

While the brands haven’t revealed any images of the upcoming collaboration, A Most Magical Christmas is set to debut on November 6th.

The celebration will be taking place at Selfridges London, Manchester, and Birmingham stores as well as Selfridges.com

The festivities will include more than 60 brand collaborations, 18 decorated Disney windows, an in-store facade, and two unique iterations of the iconic Selfridges yellow bag.

