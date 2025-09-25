Photos: Pop Century’s Lobby Refurbishment Continues, Revealing New Character-Filled Mural

The Petals Pool Bar is also undergoing a refurbishment at this time.

Pop Century is going to keep the party going like it’s sometime between 1950 and 1999. But in order to do that, some construction is taking place at the Walt Disney World hotel – revealing a fabulous new mural.

Back in July, the lobby of Disney’s Pop Century Resort began a refurbishment that will bring in a new retro-inspired design. While the lobby remains open, much of it is covered by curtains and construction walls.

One section of the remodeled check-in area has appeared, with cast members helping guests in front of a simple mural full of 80s-inspired designs that seems like it might get something else added to the center of it – perhaps the Pop Century logo?

Closer towards Everything Pop Shopping & Dining, a new mural has appeared, with Minnie looking her 50s best, while Daisy adorns some 60s flower power. These murals replace a collection of artifacts and photographs from various facets of pop culture, from the 50s through the 90s.

Just outside the lobby, in front of the Hippy Dippy Pool, the Petals Pool Bar is currently closed for refurbishment. But not to worry, a temporary kiosk has been set up in front of the usual bar with a simpler menu.

The lobby refurbishment is expected to wrap up in early October. Whether you want to stay at Pop Century during the refurbishment or perhaps try out a different Walt Disney World hotel, ​​contact our friends at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.

