Let Him Win: Chewbacca Meet & Greets Now Featured in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge as Star Wars Launch Bay Closes at Disney's Hollywood Studios
Where Chewie may have previously just walked on by to provide the immersive atmosphere, now he is in one dedicated spot to meet his fans.
Where he might have been found walking around before, fans can now meet and greet with Chewbacca in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
What’s Happening:
- Fans can now meet and greet with Chewbacca in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World.
- If you’re thinking, “but I’ve seen him there before!" That’s right, you have. But only in small show pieces and maybe roaming around the immersive land.
- However, designated meet and greets with our favorite wookiee were previously only available at the Star Wars: Launch Bay across the park.
- Now, he can be found (appropriately) near the Millennium Falcon for his greetings. On our visit, he was also appearing with Rey, who we know from the most recent Star Wars trilogy that started with Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
- Those looking to meet Chewbacca can also find times and other information using the My Disney Experience app.
- Star Wars Launch Bay closed recently to make way for the return of a Disney Animation experience to the location - a building that once held a fully-functional animation studio at the park.
- The Magic of Disney Animation is set to return in a new celebration of the artform in 2026, and as such both Star Wars Launch Bay and Disney Jr. Play and Dance have closed as this section of the park is now behind a number of construction walls.
- Another Star Wars character that could be found at Star Wars Launch Bay was Darth Vader, who does not fit into the appropriate timeline of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Don’t worry, fans can still meet the iconic villain in the extended queue area of Star Tours at the park.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com