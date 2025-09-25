Let Him Win: Chewbacca Meet & Greets Now Featured in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge as Star Wars Launch Bay Closes at Disney's Hollywood Studios

Where Chewie may have previously just walked on by to provide the immersive atmosphere, now he is in one dedicated spot to meet his fans.

Where he might have been found walking around before, fans can now meet and greet with Chewbacca in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

What’s Happening:

  • Fans can now meet and greet with Chewbacca in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World.
  • If you’re thinking, “but I’ve seen him there before!" That’s right, you have. But only in small show pieces and maybe roaming around the immersive land.
  • However, designated meet and greets with our favorite wookiee were previously only available at the Star Wars: Launch Bay across the park.
  • Now, he can be found (appropriately) near the Millennium Falcon for his greetings. On our visit, he was also appearing with Rey, who we know from the most recent Star Wars trilogy that started with Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

 

  • Those looking to meet Chewbacca can also find times and other information using the My Disney Experience app.

