Darth Vader Now Meeting Guests In New Location at Walt Disney World After Closure of Star Wars Launch Bay

Star Wars fans can still meet their favorite villain at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

“I find your lack of faith disturbing." Did you really think that once Star Wars Launch Bay closed down at Walt Disney World’s Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park, the most famous villain from the franchise would no longer be around to meet-and-greet with guests? As Laughing Place reporter Luke Manning discovered today, Darth Vader is of course still around, but he’s been moved over to the extended queue of the Star Tours attraction.

What’s happening:

With his meet-and-greet having been previously located in the now-shuttered Star Wars Launch Bay at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Darth Vader has moved over to the extended queue for the Star Tours attraction.

The path of the Star Tours extended queue winds through the Ewok village on the forest moon of Endor. And while we never quite saw Vader dancing among the Ewoks, he did make an appearance there at the end of Return of the Jedi.

Star Wars Launch Bay first opened in 2015 at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, to coincide with the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens in theaters.

in theaters. Coincidentally, the Disneyland version of Launch Bay is also closed except for an exclusive Darth Vader meet-and-greet for Disney Visa credit card holders.

More Darth Vader news: