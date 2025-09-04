That's No Moon... It's the Biggest LEGO Star Wars Set Ever!
The largest Star Wars set ever announced breaks records with its piece count, minifigure tally, and sheer scale.
LEGO has officially announced an incredible new addition to its Ultimate Collector's Series: a massive, highly detailed Death Star set that re-imagines the iconic space station for display and play.
What's Happening:
- The new Death Star is a record-breaking set, with a staggering 9,023 pieces, making it the largest Star Wars set to date.
- Priced at $999.99, the set will be available on October 4, 2025.
- While considered to be a wall-hanging piece, the model weighs 17 pounds and so has been designed with a narrow profile (28"x 32" x 11") to allow it to be displayed on a shelf.
- It features an incredible 38 minifigures, the most ever included in a single set, with new characters like the Imperial Dignitary and Galen Erso.
- The set is a unique mashup of both the first Death Star from A New Hope and the second from Return of the Jedi, featuring iconic rooms like the retractable bridge, the trash compactor room, the conference room, and a hangar bay.
- In a playful nod to a fan-favorite reference, the Emperor Palpatine minifigure is strategically placed in bag 66, a wink to Order 66.
- Designers meticulously studied the film frame-by-frame to ensure authentic details on the screens and panels, and have hidden a hard-to-find easter egg in the super laser area.
What They’re Saying:
- Alexandre Boudon, Design Master: “It feels very personal also because I'm a huge Star Wars fan and I love Star Wars and I've watched the movies, I don't know how many times, and it's just so, so many cool moments. And then you get to work on something that is just, you know, One of the most iconic things that's ever been in Star Wars, like the Death Star."
- Jens Kronvold Frederiksen, Creative Lead: “It's two years ago now since it was presented to Disney and where we are now, it's just amazing.. And I have to say, I, I seriously, I can't wait to see how the fans they react when the, when it's being released."
The Art of the Grand-Scale Build
- Creating a model of this size is a formidable challenge, and LEGO designers have to think about more than just the final result.
- For massive sets, designers employ specific techniques to keep builders engaged and prevent the experience from feeling repetitive.
- This often involves segmenting the build into distinct sections or "bags," each with its own unique sub-builds and challenges.
- Instead of building a large, uniform structure all at once, the builder works on a variety of smaller, interconnected modules.
- This provides a sense of accomplishment with each completed bag and introduces new building techniques, colors, and features as the build progresses.
- This design philosophy ensures that even with a high piece count, the builder remains captivated and motivated to see the project through to the end.
About the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector's Series
- The Ultimate Collector's Series (UCS) is a sub-theme of LEGO Star Wars that began in the year 2000.
- These sets are known for their extreme attention to detail, accuracy, and impressive display size, aimed squarely at adult fans and collectors.
- The Death Star has been a recurring subject for LEGO, with previous models focusing on different aspects of the station.
- The first major Death Star set was the 10143 Death Star II from 2005, a large, intricate, but un-minifigure-scale model of the incomplete second battle station.
- Following that, the 10188 Death Star (2008) and its 2016 re-release, the 75159 Death Star, became popular playsets.
- These sets were designed with a cross-section of the station, full of playable rooms and minifigures, but didn't have a complete exterior shell.
- This new 2025 set marks a return to the UCS display model philosophy, while also incorporating the detailed, multi-room interior of its predecessors on a never-before-seen scale.
- The Death Star's pop-culture legacy extends even to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with its previous version (set 75159) playing a memorable role in Spider-Man: Homecoming. The set was famously dropped and destroyed by Peter Parker's friend, Ned Leeds, after he discovered Peter's secret identity.
- To achieve the scene's effect, professional LEGO builders were hired to construct special versions of the set designed to break apart more easily than the standard model. It was a perfect, and surprisingly literal, way to demonstrate a "Shattered" moment in the film.
