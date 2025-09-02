Disney Holiday Merchandise Preview 2025: Apparel, Ornaments, Plushes, Pins, and More

A taste of what's coming to Disney Store and Disney Parks this holiday season.

It may only be the beginning of September, but it’s never too early to look forward to the upcoming holiday season and some of the very merry merchandise that will be available at Disney Store and Disney Parks.

What’s happening:

Disney Store and Disney Parks have revealed some of the festive holiday merchandise that will be available this Christmas and Hanukkah season, including ornaments depicting Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy from The Muppet Christmas Carol, Pluto from the 1950 “Wonder Dog" short, Minnie Mouse riding Dumbo the Flying Elephant, and Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

As far as apparel goes, you can grab a Spirit Jersey representing either Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World, wreath ears, holiday tops, Donald Duck Santa long-sleeve t-shirt, Mickey Mouse plaid holiday sweater, Disney Vacation Club member-exclusive shirts and pullovers, and a Hanukkah pullover crew sweater.

And speaking of the Feast of Lights, how about this matching Hanukkah mug and a Hanukkah pin to go with it? As for other assorted holiday offerings, there’s a Mickey Mouse big face canvas tote bag, a Santa Claus Mickey Mouse bag charm, Minnie and Mickey Mouse stockings, a Mickey Mouse Santa mug, and a Disney Vacation Club-branded tumbler.

Lastly, from the world of Disney character plushes, these Santa and Mrs. Claus Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush dolls will be sold separately at Disney Parks. You’ll also want to grab the Mickey Mouse gingerbread Squishmallow plush, while you’re at it.

While we don’t have an exact release date for these items, if the pattern holds you should start seeing them pop up around late October or early November as the Halloween season draws to a close.

