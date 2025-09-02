Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – September 2025

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!"

Happy Tuesday Disney fans! If you’re in the market for a new pin to add to your collection or a magic design to gift to a friend, Disney Store is the place to visit.

Each week brings a wave of pins inspired by characters, movies, special occasions, and Disney Parks that will delight fans of all ages.

This month bring home colorful collectibles featuring: Limited Release Winnie the Pooh and Tigger Pin Set Limited Edition Disney Pins Halloween Countdown Calendar The Haunted Mansion Mystery Pin Blind Pack – Limited Edition (September 9)

So what are you waiting for? Find your next favorite Disney Pin at Disney Store! September 2025 designs are available now

September 2, 2025

Mickey Mouse and Friends 13-Day Halloween Countdown Calendar Mystery Pin Set - Limited Edition

Limited Release Winnie the Pooh and Tigger Pin Set

Pluto with Doghouse Pin

Pluto’s Party Pin Set - Pluto 95th Anniversary - Limited Edition

The Muppets Celebrating Disney Pins 25 Pin Set 3 - Limited Edition

Joy Pin - Inside Out

Anxiety Pin - Inside Out 2

